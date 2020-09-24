Todd Howard Says Microsoft Acquisition Will Help With Future Bethesda Games

On Monday, one of the biggest pieces of gaming news to come out recently was that ZeniMax Media, and therefore Bethesda Softworks, had been acquired by Microsoft as the latest of its many studio acquisitions. Bethesda head Todd Howard was confident that future Bethesda games could benefit from the acquisition.

The statement came from an interview posted to YouTube just today, where Larry Hyrb, also known as Major Nelson, interviewed Xbox head Phil Spencer, along with Todd Howard and Pete Hines of Bethesda, for their own thoughts and observations on the matter.

Todd Howard in particular has been keen on the new partnership due to the long history between Microsoft and Bethesda, as it was Microsoft that helped Bethesda get onto consoles by taking the chance to bring The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind to the original Xbox.

Many fans online are hoping that the acquisition will help with future Bethesda games as well, after a string of games that many fans have criticized as buggy almost to the point of being unplayable. With Microsoft in charge, fans hope that they will crack down on quality control.

Considering that Bethesda has announced two other high-profile games over the past year, being its science fiction game Starfield and a new Elder Scrolls game, hopefully the addition of Microsoft will help both of those future Bethesda games get the reception they deserve.

Of course, there’s also the prospect of both of those games being at least timed exclusives for the Xbox Series X. Microsoft also made an announcement that while games like Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo would remain PS4-exclusive, future games would be determined on a case-by-case basis.

We likely won’t be seeing the benefits of this acquisition for several years now, at least until an actual Bethesda-developed game releases later down the road. You can watch the interview for yourself by following this link.