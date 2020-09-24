Fall Guys PC Sales Reach $185 Million, Biggest Launch Since Overwatch

In what’s apparently the biggest PC launch since Overwatch back in 2016, Fall Guys PC sales have reached $185 million, and that’s not even taking into account the huge number of players on the Playstation 4 as well, where the game was one of August’s PS Plus games and got downloaded just as much.

The data comes from the information gathering firm SuperData, which released the amount of money that Fall Guys had pulled in after going through their analysis of video game spending throughout the month of August, when Fall Guys released.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has a deceptively simple premise: Out of 50 players, you have to be the one to grab the crown at the end of a succession of various mini-games. It’s a new take on the battle royale, but it’s just as cutthroat considering you can grab and pull other players to their dooms.

Despite a few days of early server issues caused by the sheer number of players downloading the game, Fall Guys has proven to be enormously popular, and even now its second season is getting closer and closer, promising new outfits, new games, and all sorts of new challenges.

A steady stream of content will likely help Fall Guys PC sales to keep rising, especially if the game continues to keep its prominent position as millions of players attempt to get that coveted crown. Among Us even released a mid-season update last week to spice up various game types.

While it may never get to the same heights as other battle royale games available on PC such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Fortnite, or Apex Legends, hopefully Fall Guys PC sales will still hold steady, if not increase, as the game retains its popularity through consistent content updates.

You can play Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on either the Playstation 4 or PC.