Cross-Gen Playstation Games Won’t Dissapoint Players

Playstation 5 releases in a couple of months and Sony Interactive Entertainment is already opening up about their upcoming first-party titles. The publisher has already announced that some of its most prestigious Playstation 5 exclusives will be cross-gen. This means that games releasing in the next year or so, will also see a release on Playstation 4. Consequently, there will be a free upgrade to the PS5, which is something Sony Interactive Entertainment promises to offer as an option to gamers.

During a recent interview with Washington Post, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and President Jim Ryan talked about the future of Playstation 5 and what it means for both old and new games. The interview touched subjects such as backward compatibility between PS5 and PS4, cross-gen Playstation games and PC ports.

What’s interesting is that Ryan doesn’t think that fans should be disappointed about first-party games also releasing on Playstation 4. This is a fan service also providing existing players the opportunity to play their favorite games even if they cannot afford the upgrade. He says:

“No one should be disappointed. The PS5 versions of those games are built from the ground up to take advantage of the PS5 feature set, and we have an upgrade path for PS4 users to get the PS5 versions for free. It’s about people having a choice. I’m really quite pleased about the situation.”

Cross-gen releases on Playstation 4 and 5 doesn’t mean that those games will release with lower standards. Sony Interactive Entertainment and its studios make sure that first-party titles meet the high standards of modern gaming and will see significant improvements from the current generation.

For at least a year, a large portion of Playstation owners won’t upgrade to PS5, so Sony can’t just ignore those players’ needs. It’s only natural for the transition to be smooth and follow the expectations of all types of gamers.

“The PS4 community will continue to be incredibly important to us for three or four years. Many will transition to PS5. We hope if we do our job well, but tens of millions will still be engaged with the PS4.”

The only downside to having cross-gen games on Playstation 4 and 5 is the fact that those games will come at a higher price range. However, this is only a minor drawback to having a free upgrade on the next gen console when gamers decide to take the next step. It’s always hopeful for publishers to be respectful of fans that can’t immediately upgrade.

The Playstation 5 release date is set for November 12th and pre-orders are already available. However, at this point, there is some scarcity in units available. Sony promises to have more units available next year than PS4 had back in 2013.