Local Crash Bandicoot 4 Multiplayer Accidentally Leaked In Article

As if a new Crash Bandicoot game wasn’t enough big news, a leaked article from IGN has apparently revealed the existence of local Crash Bandicoot 4 multiplayer. While the article was quickly taken down, it was enough for people to take notice, cache it, and share it around the internet.

The multiplayer mode is, unfortunately, local-only at the moment, but that makes it a fun party game if you and up to three friends want to take a crack at it. Players can choose between four characters, being Crash, Fake Crash, Coco, and Fake Coco.

So far, there are apparently two modes for you to play through. The first is the Bandicoot Battle mode, which includes two games: Checkpoint Race and Crate Combo. Checkpoint race is a challenge to see who can get the most checkpoints in a certain amount of time. Crate Combo is similar, only you have to smash as many boxes as possible.

However, the Crash Bandicoot 4 multiplayer also includes a Pass and Play mode, if you’re looking for a more friendly multiplayer option. This allows you to hand off the controls from person to person as you play and progress through the game’s story mode.

Multiplayer is only one more thing that really spices up Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. The game also includes various flashback levels to test your skills at classic Crash Bandicoot, many different costumes for both Crash and Coco to wear, and new playable characters such as Dingodile and Tawna.

Even if the article about Crash Bandicoot 4 multiplayer had to get pulled, hopefully it will be back online soon, considering the game will be coming out on October 2 for the Xbox One and Playstation 4. Considering how Toys for Bob did while remaking the N. Sane trilogy, hopefully their work on a brand new Crash game will be just as good.