Pokémon HeartGold & SoulSilver Trademarks Tease Nintendo Switch Re-Release

Nintendo has filed a bunch of trademarks that notably include Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver. Both games were released for Nintendo DS in 2009 as enhanced remakes of the original Pokémon Gold and Silver games that were released for the Game Boy Color back in 1999.

Nintendo has applied for trademarks for "POKÉMON HEARTGOLD" (T2020-110933) and "POKÉMON SOULSILVER" (T2020-110934), filed on September 7 pic.twitter.com/5Oz5VWe34E — abcboy (@abcboy101) September 22, 2020

There are three possibilities here to consider. Nintendo might just be renewing or protecting its intellectual properties. Either that or Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver will be making their debut on Nintendo Switch in the coming months.

In the case of the latter, fans can keep their fingers crossed for the two classic games to receive a beautiful remake. However, the more likelihood is that Nintendo will just be re-releasing Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver with modern-day improvements—remastering the old remakes for Nintendo Switch.

The possibility of a major remake is low because Nintendo has been on a roll to re-release classics on its hybrid console as of late. That with rumors of Nintendo sitting on more of such re-releases in the future. Super Mario 3D All-Stars, for example, was released last week and compiles high-definition remasters of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy.

The three Super Mario classics though were allegedly using emulation plugins to run on Nintendo Switch and which took development less than six months. Nintendo has always taken legal stances against the use of emulators and the reason why the public was not too happy to see Nintendo push out the bundle with such a low effort.