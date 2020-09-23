Halo 3 ODST PC Port Now Available On Halo Master Chief Collection

After a long wait, Halo fans can rejoice asd the next game to hit the Halo Master Chief Collection has arrived on PC. The Halo 3 ODST PC port became available for the game last night, so now one of Halo’s more underappreciated gems can be played alone or with friends.

Halo 3: ODST is a bit of a departure from previous Halo games. Rather than playing as Master Chief, the player takes on the role of the Rookie, an ordinary human soldier trapped alone in the city of New Mombasa. Separated from his squad, the Rookie must track down clues to figure out what happened to each of them, along with various audiologs that tell their own story.

The game was notable for having a large open world to explore, which was used as a bridge between the various story missions. The game was also more dangerous than previous Halo games, since as an ODST you didn’t have a shield or regenerating health.

The Halo 3 ODST PC port will also give us another look at the original Firefight gametype, which made its debut in ODST. Players took on endless waves of enemies, seeing how long they could last until they were finally overwhelmed by sheer numbers.

However, the port will also have a number of adjustments. Being enhanced to run at 60 FPS on PC or greater, with 4K support as well. New features, optimizations, and customizations with all sorts of things like variable framerate, rebindable controls, native keyboard and mouse support, adjustable FOV, ultra-wide display support, and a theater mode.

The Halo 3 ODST PC port is now available both in the actual Master Chief Collection and the Xbox Game Pass PC, so if you’re looking for a big city to walk around in and a much more chill sort of experience, all you have to do is download the game and start playing.