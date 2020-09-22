Todd Howard Approves Of Microsoft Acquisition, Cites Close History

One of the biggest video gaming bombshells dropped today was that Microsoft had purchased ZeniMax Media, and therefore Bethesda, for $7.5 billion. This brings yet another gaming company under Microsoft’s envelope, and it’s one of the biggest out there at the moment to boot. But Todd Howard of Bethesda isn’t worried.

The reason for this, Howard said in a statement on the official Bethesda website, is because Bethesda and Microsoft have had a long history together. That history started back in 1999, when The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind, was released on the PC and the original Xbox.

While many had thought that the game would never be able to leave the PC, Microsoft took a chance and had the game brought over to the Xbox. Morrowind would go on to become one of the most beloved Elder Scrolls games, and popularize the series beyond what it had previously been capable of.

Even though Todd Howard welcomes the acquisition though, it’s not a secret that Bethesda has been under a great deal of criticism the past few years. Despite runaway successes like the Doom games, the developer has been coming under a lot of fire for how glitchy and buggy its games were, such as the case with Fallout 76 on release.

An acquisition by Microsoft may not only give the company control of some future console exclusives, but also force Bethesda to actually input some better quality control in their games. We may see an Elder Scrolls 6 that’s actually stable and less buggy, as well, and Todd Howard and his boasts may finally stop being the subject of memes.

However, all of that is still for the future. Microsoft has announced that Playstation 5 exclusives like Ghostwire Tokyo and Deathloop will remain exclusive to the Playstation 5, but that future releases will be reviewed on a case by case basis as to whether or not they’re Xbox Series X exclusive.