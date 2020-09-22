Metal Gear Solid 1 and 2 Remasters/Remakes Rumored For PC

Konami has been said to be re-releasing the Metal Gear Solid franchise on PC.

According to an insider on ResetEra earlier today; the original Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, and Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty will be “coming to PC (again)” fairly soon. While no proof was shared to substantiate the claims, the insider has been verified by the mods as well as known to have made a few accurate leaks now and then. Hence, there could be some truth to the matter and Konami may as well be planning to make an announcement in the coming days or weeks.

All three installments in the franchise were released on PC more than two decades ago. Metal Gear and Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty even received a high-definition remastered collection but on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 a decade back. There would be no point in Konami releasing the same old versions once again. The more likelihood is that Konami plans to remaster all three games (again) and re-release them on PC for modern-day hardware.

That being said, fans of the iconic franchise would prefer a complete remake over a remaster any day. However, a jaw-dropping remake, like the recent Demon’s Souls, would be unexpected from Konami in all fairness.

It also remains to be seen if the three games will be sold individually or as a bundle. In either case, healthy sales will probably convince the developer to re-release Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater down the road, which by all means has always been taken as one the best installments in the franchise.

Remember that the aforementioned Metal Gear Solid HD Collection is playable on Xbox One through backwards compatibility. Fans can only keep their fingers crossed that Konami will not be considering a simple re-release. This is a good opportunity for Konami to rake in some goodwill.