Hardcore Sony Fans Want the Company to Buy Konami

A collection of passionate Sony fans have apparently started wanting Sony to respond to Microsoft’s recent purchase of Zenimax (and therefore Bethesda) by buying Konami. The initiative is apparently a popular enough idea that “Konami” is currently trending on Twitter at 16,300 tweets, though there’s no telling if Sony will respond to it.

The rally apparently started on a ResetEra forum and then spread to Twitter once the thread was linked in a post, so it seems like the suggestion is quite a popular one, even if it’s not at the same level as many other kinds of trending tweets before it.

Konami has had a checkered history with gamers for the past few years, mainly due to what many see as mistreatment for multiple popular franchises such as Castlevania, Silent Hill, and, most recently, Metal Gear Solid. Most of these titles haven’t had new games in years, instead being relegated to pachinko machines.

Sony is one of the big giants in Asia, and even across the world, not just being a producer of video games but also other entertainment such as movies and more. They even stood up against Disney in a dispute over who owned the rights to Spider-Man and who would get more money from it.

However, that doesn’t mean that they can buy Konami, despite what Sony fans would want. Konami is also an entertainment giant, with a networth of $34.2 billion. And Sony likely wouldn’t make such an enormous purpose without good reason, which rabid Sony fans are not.

But at the same time, there is hope for them. Rumors have gone around recently that Sony and Konami are currently in talks to try and revive Silent Hill as a Playstation 5 exclusive, which could give players some hope after Silent Hills was cancelled due to Hideo Kojima falling out with Konami.

It’s just a rumor though, so we should probably take it with a grain of salt. While it would be the dream of many Sony fans to get all of the classic Konami games back into Triple-A projects, such a thing is likely a pipe dream that we’ll have to unfortunately deal with, no matter how many retweets it gets.