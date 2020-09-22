This Hades Bone Hydra Boss guide will explain in detail everything you need to know about the fight against Lernaean Bone Hydra.

Hades Bone Hydra Boss

This mythical creature spawns in the 24th and final room of the Asphodel Levels and was previously defeated by Hercules and is now reanimated as Bone Hydra.

This guide will discuss in detail the arena of the fight, the attacks, and phases of the Bone Hydra, the Rewards you will get from slaying this mythical creature, the skills of choice for this fight, and the pact of punishment modifiers.

Arena of the Fight

The arena where you fight Lernaean Bone Hydra is covered with lava. So, you have to avoid those areas as you fight the boss or Zagreus will slowly burn to death.

The Lernaean Bone Hydra’s attacks

The Lernaean Bone Hydra uses the following attacks during the fight

Bite – The Lernaean Bone Hydra pulls back and Chomps at Zagreus. The additional heads of the Hydra will also do this basic attack.

– The Lernaean Bone Hydra pulls back and Chomps at Zagreus. The additional heads of the Hydra will also do this basic attack. Ground Pound – The Lernaean Bone Hydra will repeatedly slam its head on the ground if Zagreus is within melee range.

– The Lernaean Bone Hydra will repeatedly slam its head on the ground if Zagreus is within melee range. Flame Volley – The Lernaean Bone Hydra will spit fireballs.

– The Lernaean Bone Hydra will spit fireballs. Lava Spit – This is a ranged attack that fires spittle that will temporarily cover parts of the ground in molten lava.

– This is a ranged attack that fires spittle that will temporarily cover parts of the ground in molten lava. Seeking Flames ­– The Hydra will sometimes fire crescent-shaped or purple flames that will track you.

Skeletal Head Summoning

Once the Lernaean Bone Hydra’s health depletes to 66%, it will become immune and summon 3 additional skeletal heads at the edge of the arena.

At 33%, it will summon 6 more bony heads. The main boss cannot be damaged until the remaining skeletal heads or bony heads have not been taken down.

The Strategy

Hades Lernaean Bone Hydra Boss fight won’t prove to be very difficult as long as you stay put and aware of your surrounding areas that are covered in lava & and the boss’s limited phases.

Some players might try to focus a bit too much on getting higher DPS to move to the next phase of the fight but that will cause you to be overwhelmed by many hostiles.

Instead, you should plan and fight in a way that allows you to be ready for the summoned skeletal heads as soon as they spawn.

Skills of Choice

We will recommend the skills we used for this encounter (assuming that you have found these skills in the previous rooms of Tartarus and Asphodel) OR a substitute skill if you don’t have the recommended one unlocked.

Ares Blade Dash & Slicing Shot OR Demeter’s Crystal Beam Casting

The former skill allows you to throw a whirling blade or spawn one’s by dashing around the skulls.

If you don’t have access to Slicing Shot then Demeter’s Crystal becomes a poor substitute but is still better than other options.

Zeus Lightning Strike OR Frost Strike

Zeus Lightning Strike is a basic attack that emits chain lightning and Frost Strike is a basic attack that emits chain chilling.

The former is great for burst DPS and the latter is great for freezing skulls before they even act.

Varatha, The Eternal Spear OR Adamant Rail

The former skill has a decent range and blindingly fast attacks, and the latter is a rapid-firing attack that does consistent damage from a distance.

Reward

Slaying the Lernaean Bone Hydra will grant you a Diamond.

This diamond can be used to unlock new construction options in the House of Hades via the Contractor NPC.

Note: To earn the Diamond you must defeat the Boss using a weapon at higher “heat” requirement for the Pact of Punishment.

(Failing to meet this requirement will only grant you 80 darkness crystals upon slaying the boss)

Pact of Punishment: Extreme Measures

If you have unlocked the Pact of Punishment modifiers (By defeating Hades at least once), then “Extreme Measures” (Rank 2) will drastically change the Lernaean Bone Hydra boss fight.

The arena will be much smaller and will still be covered in lava. Hydra will be in the center of the arena.

Bone Hydra will retain all of his attacks in this aggressive form as well.

But since the arena is smaller, the summoned skeletals will prove quite difficult to deal with since you will get boxed in.

All the skills we recommended for this encounter still hold up great for rapid strike attacks and crowd control attacks.

You just have to be extra cautious of your surroundings when fighting the aggressive hydra as its very easy for you to get boxed in and die.