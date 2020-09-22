In this Hades Best Items guide, we will give you a rundown of all the items you can find while you crawl through the underworld in the latest roguelike game from Supergiant Games, Hades.
We will tell you what each item looks like and how these items can help you take down the unending hordes of monsters that Hades throws at you.
Hades Best Items
In Hades, there are many collectible items and power-ups that are scattered around the map.
Items include artifacts such as Nectar, Ambrosia, Centaur Hearts, Diamonds, Titan Blood, and more.
Power-ups include items for Charon’s shop and more. In this guide, we will list all the items, their symbols so you can easily identify them and where they can be found in Hades.
Artifact Items
First, we will list the artifacts which are obtained as room cleaning rewards. These items will be retained even if you die, but the bonuses they provide will be lost.
Charon’s Obol
Symbol: Golden coin with red glyph
Use: Purchasing items, skills, or temporary power-ups from Charon’s shop or the Well of Charon.
Importance: Items/skills that you don’t want can be sold in a Pool of Purging (found randomly in certain rooms or in a transition area in between Hades’ regions).
On death: Lose all gold.
Centaur Hearts
- Symbol: Blue heart with red glyph
- Use: Increases your max HP and also heals you for that amount.
- Importance: Regen health lost through this.
- On death: Lose all extra HP added by Centaur Hearts.
Pom of Power
- Symbol: Fruit
- Use: Upgrades existing skills/boons.
- Importance: You can select the types of skills you want to level-up.
- On death: Lose all upgrades provided by Poms of Power.
Daedalus Hammer
- Symbol: Hammer
- Use: Upgrades weapon’s attack stat.
- Importance: One of the most sought-after artifacts in Hades since the upgrades to your weapon’s attacks will completely change your style of play.
- On death: Lose all upgrades provided by Daedalus Hammers.
Gemstones
- Symbol: Green, yellow, and red gems
- Use: Unlocks House of Hades upgrades via the House Contractor.
- Importance: Can be used to trade for other types of artifacts through Wretched Broken in the House of Hades lounge.
Darkness crystals
- Symbol: Purple crystalline tear
- Use: Purchasing permanent upgrades via the Mirror of Night in Zagreus’ bedroom.
- Importance: Provides early upgrades from Mirror of Night.
Chthonic Keys
- Symbol: Purple key
- Use: Unlocks additional Infernal Arms (weapons) for Zagreus in the House of Hades training area. Unlocks additional Mirror of Night permanent upgrades.
- Importance: Net additional fated authority by collecting fated keys.
Fated Authority/Fated Persuasion
- Symbol: Six-sided die
- Use: Reroll an existing/possible reward.
Nectar
- Symbol: A bottle filled with orange liquid
- Use: Gifted to gods and other characters to obtain a Keepsake (relic).
- Importance: Hades can be gifted nectar for additional dialogue.
Ambrosia
- Symbol: A really fancy bottle filled with orange liquid
- Use: Gifted to characters once you’ve maxed-out Zagreus’ affinity with them; may unlock additional companions for recruitment.
- Importance: Rare artifact.
Diamond
- Symbol: Well, it’s a diamond.
- Use: Unlocking House Contractor upgrades.
Titan Blood
- Symbol: Blood droplets with a golden spiked ring
- Use: Upgrades your Infernal Arms (weaponry) or unlocks additional weapon aspects that completely change their attack animations.
Charon’s shop
Prometheus Stone
- Cost: 50 gold
- Duration: 6 rooms
- Effect: +1 casting skill ammo
- Extremely useful especially if you are focusing on casting skills like Slicing Shot or Ice Wine.
Braid of Atlas
- Cost: 20 gold
- Duration: 6 rooms
- Effect: +50% cast skill damage
- Extremely useful especially if you are focusing on casting skills like Slicing Shot or Ice Wine.
Yarn of Ariadne
- Cost: 70 gold
- Duration: Active once obtained.
- Effect: The next boon you find has a higher rarity.
- When combined with an Olympian’s Keepsake that guarantees the next boon, you can get an Epic or Heroic skill.
Life Essence
- Cost: Variable
- Duration: Active once obtained.
- Effect: Restores up to 30% of your health.
- Quick and cheap heal.
Centaur Soul
- Cost: 100 gold
- Duration: Active once obtained.
- Effect: +25 max health; does not restore HP.
Kiss of Styx
- Cost: 200 gold
- Duration: Active once obtained.
- Effect: +1 replenishment of Death Defiance charge.