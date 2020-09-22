With these Hades Beginners tips, we will give you some useful tips and tricks that will surely prove useful for a beginner in killing the hordes of monsters the underworld can throw at you and lead you to the final battle with Hades.

Hades Beginner’s Tips

In this guide, we will discuss tips and tricks for your runs with Hades. These tips will make your runs more effective and make you much better overall at the game.

At the end of this guide, you will know which resources, buffs, and rewards are better for you than the rest.

Before we get into the tips and tricks, here are some really common tips you should know before getting started:

Don’t be afraid to die as you can just respawn and in this game, you need the visit the house of Hades anyway so it’s not a problem at all.

You will lose items when you die, no need to worry about them, you will still keep the important stuff.

There are a total of 36 rooms; 14 of Tartarus, 10 of Asphodel and 11 of Elysium, and then a Temple of Styx that has a variable number of rooms.

Clear each room carefully, don’t leave any reward behind.

Every playthrough will be different, so just don’t expect to get the same hurdles you did the first time.

Try to be as mobile as possible to avoid enemy attacks. Get familiar with the healing items so that you can save yourself even after being hit.

Using a controller will serve you well as it will be much easier using a controller to play this game.

Here are some quick beginner tip and tricks to improve your runs in Hades.

Dodging through environment

This is the easiest but also very effective. If you are starting out, this might not be clear but you can dodge through the environment.

It means you can dodge through walls and gaps giving you the ability to be more mobile. This allows you to close in the distance with enemies or get away from them.

This is especially helpful in dungeons.

With this ability, you can use your ranged weapons more affectively because you get a nice breathing room to carefully plan your attacks.

Change mirror upgrades

You need to change mirror upgrades. You can change your passive bonuses using dark crystals but once the mirror is upgraded you will also have the option to change a bonus to a different passive bonus. This allows you to make combos.

Pick up Fate of Minor Prophesies

When you are back the house of Hades instead of being at the dungeons, you will have the choice to renovating the realm.

Quickly pick up the Fated List of Minor Prophecies which is your guide for your objectives and completing these objectives yields a lot of resources.

Exchange Nectar with all characters to get keepsakes

You need to share Nectar with other characters to get stronger relationships with them and the first time you share your nectar, you will get a keepsake.

This keepsake will get you a passive bonus. So give all the characters their first nectar to get as many keepsakes as you can.

Skull ranks on rooms give better rewards

A skull icon next to the rewards means that the enemies will be more challenging but it also means that you will get better rewards.

As always greater risk means greater reward. It will build your strength much faster and give you more experience.

Focus on getting boons, upgrades, and poms over resources

You should focus on going to rooms that have Boons of Gods and hammers and POMs of power that will further level up your Boons.

Focusing on these upgrades will benefit your current run.

Check completed Rooms for other activities

Before you leave the room, check for more activities as there can be a Well of Charon there which can be very helpful for your run.

The best one to get is a Chaos Gate or an inferno trove which can get you a chest in the next room and they are both very beneficial.

Visit unique characters in the dungeons

You can find hidden characters in the dungeon that will get you unique buffs. These buffs can be very useful to build up your strength.

If you see a room reward that looks like a quest marker, go for it as it would the best buff for your run.

Use traps and destructible environment

You can use traps and the environment to take out your enemies which can be extremely useful but tricky.

Play with different weapons

You should play with different weapons so that you get different rewards for each of them.

In the end, as you play this game, you will keep getting better and eventually be a champ at this game.