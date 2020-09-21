Spider-Man Remastered Cannot Read Original PS4 Save Files

Spider-Man Remastered will require players to start anew.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, developer Insomniac Games confirmed that save files of the original game on PlayStation 4 will not be transferable to the remastered version on PlayStation 5. Hence, players should not expect to carry forward their current-generation progress to Spider-Man Remastered. Everyone will have to start over from scratch.

Saves won’t transfer from the original game to the Remaster — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 20, 2020

Sony Interactive Entertainment has reportedly decided to not offer free next-generation upgrades for the original Spider-Man. Those who already own the game on PS4 will not be upgraded to Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 for free. They will have to purchase the pricey Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition which comes bundled with the remastered version of the original game.

There also remains a bit of confusion about a physical release. Spider-Man Remastered looks to be only available in digital format, but the Miles Morales Ultimate Edition will be receiving a physical release. Sony should soon be providing further clarifications about the free PS5 upgrade path as well as the release plans.

Spider-Man Remastered will be more than just a typical remaster. Insomniac Games has confirmed that the base game will be fitted with improved and updated models, assets, animations, lighting, and ray-traced reflections. The developer has also confirmed that the remastered game will be making full use of near-instant loading on PS5 as well as the DualSense haptic feedback.

Spider-Man Remastered, as part of the Miles Morales package, will officially release alongside PS5 on November 12, 2020.