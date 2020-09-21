Spider-Man Remastered Cannot Read Original PS4 Save Files

By Saqib Mansoor

Spider-Man Remastered will require players to start anew.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, developer Insomniac Games confirmed that save files of the original game on PlayStation 4 will not be transferable to the remastered version on PlayStation 5. Hence, players should not expect to carry forward their current-generation progress to Spider-Man Remastered. Everyone will have to start over from scratch.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has reportedly decided to not offer free next-generation upgrades for the original Spider-Man. Those who already own the game on PS4 will not be upgraded to Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 for free. They will have to purchase the pricey Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition which comes bundled with the remastered version of the original game.

There also remains a bit of confusion about a physical release. Spider-Man Remastered looks to be only available in digital format, but the Miles Morales Ultimate Edition will be receiving a physical release. Sony should soon be providing further clarifications about the free PS5 upgrade path as well as the release plans.

Spider-Man Remastered will be more than just a typical remaster. Insomniac Games has confirmed that the base game will be fitted with improved and updated models, assets, animations, lighting, and ray-traced reflections. The developer has also confirmed that the remastered game will be making full use of near-instant loading on PS5 as well as the DualSense haptic feedback.

Spider-Man Remastered, as part of the Miles Morales package, will officially release alongside PS5 on November 12, 2020.

Saqib Mansoor

has halted regime changes, curbed demonic invasions, and averted at least one cosmic omnicide; all from the confines of his gaming chair.