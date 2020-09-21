Microsoft To Honor PS5 Exclusivity Agreements Of Deathloop & Ghostwire: Tokyo

Microsoft has officially confirmed that its acquisition of ZeniMax Media will not impact (or change) any exclusivity agreements previously set with Sony Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation 5.

In a statement issued to Bloomberg earlier today, Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox brand, stated that Microsoft will honor the commitment of ZeniMax Media to have games like Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo make their console debuts on PS5 for an exclusive period. However, future games from Bethesda Softworks (and other development studios under ZeniMax Media) will release for Xbox consoles and PC, and only for “other consoles on a case by case basis.”

Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo were recently announced as timed exclusive games on PS5. Their developers Arkane Studios and Tango Gameworks, though, are now officially owned by Microsoft following the acquisition of the parent company. Hence, there were a few growing concerns that ZeniMax Media might be forced to alter its prior agreements. Microsoft has confirmed that to not be the case, at least for agreements made before the acquisition.

Sony was reportedly negotiating with Bethesda Softworks for a timed exclusivity deal for Starfield on PS5. If those negotiations succeeded, Starfield will enjoy an exclusive launch on PS5 in the coming years. Microsoft, as if to make a point, has already stated that Starfield will be available on Xbox Game Pass day one. The only thing to confirm now is whether that Xbox Game Pass availability will be solely on PC or not.

Deathloop will be releasing somewhere in spring 2021 at the earliest after a recent delay brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ghostwire: Tokyo remains without a release date as well and only sports a similar release window of 2021.