Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered Listed By Czech Retailer

Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered has surfaced in so many listings and mentions in the past few months that an official announcement should be around the corner.

Earlier today, Czech retailer Herni-Svet was spotted (via GamingBolt) to have stealthily listed Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The listing remains alive at the time of writing and mentions a release date of October 15, 2020; the same release window that was quoted by recent supposed leaks. The surprising bits being, of course, the absence of a PC listing and how past rumors claimed that the remastered collection would not be coming to the hybrid console.

Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered was listed by a Portuguese retailer just last week, which was following reports about several United Kingdom retailers taking pre-orders last month.

Between those events was the listing of Mass Effect Trilogy: Expanded Edition on Amazon. The new artbook from BioWare “contains extensive new material from all three games” and is the “ultimate companion to one of the greatest series in the history of gaming.” Set for a release on March 21, 2021; it should be pointed out that publishers often release artbooks alongside their games so as to not spoil in-game content. Hence, as far as fans are concerned, Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered may as well be releasing next year.

Point being that there have been just too many rumors and listings. However, the rising smoke does strongly suggest Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered to be in the pipelines. Why BioWare has refrained from making an announcement is a good question.

All hopes like on N7 Day which takes place on November 7, 2020. While the threat of COVID-19 has cancelled all physical gatherings, BioWare may possibly decide to do a digital fan-celebration of the franchise instead. Hence, in other words, that would be a perfect stage to officially acknowledge the existence of Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered.