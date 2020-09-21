Cyberpunk 2077’s Main Story Length About 40-50 Hours

Despite featuring a denser and richer open-world in comparison, Cyberpunk 2077 will have a shorter main storyline than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

During a recent digital showcasing, senior quest designer Patrick Mills noted that (via Game Rant) the main storyline of Cyberpunk 2077 will run “slightly shorter” than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. He further pointed out that there were “a lot of complaints” about the lengthy Witcher 3 narrative to find Ciri and which resulted in many players giving up before the final showdown against the Wild Hunt.

The main storyline of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt can be completed in over 50 hours on average. This naturally does not include the many side quests, random activities, and post-release expansions. The main storyline of Cyberpunk 2077, by that count, can possibly be expected to run between 40 and 50 hours.

Mills though has assured that a tad shorter main narrative should not be confused with a smaller game in entirety. The scale of Cyberpunk 2077 has always been larger than the Witcher trilogy. CD Projekt Red has already teased numerous deep role-playing mechanics such as multiple origin stories and branching dialogues where each leads to different outcomes.

What the developer has presumably targeted in the case of Cyberpunk 2077 is healthy replayability. With a shorter main narrative, players can rush through the game (if they want) multiple times for multiple endings. It should also be noted that Cyberpunk 2077 features 75 side quests that have been designed similar to those in The Witcher 3. Hence, each side quest will be a story in its own and most often, will either reveal something about Night City or even impact the world.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19, 2020. CD Projekt Red has assured that there will be no further delays. The developer continues to work on some kind of standalone multiplayer mode as well which will arrive about a year after the initial launch.