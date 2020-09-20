WWE 2K Battlegrounds Unlockable Battlegrounds Guide

WWE 2K Battlegrounds has wrestlers pitted against each other in different locations that are known as battlegrounds. In this WWE 2K Battleground Unlockable Battlegrounds list, we’ll be showing you how you can unlock every battleground found in the game.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds Unlockable Battlegrounds

Fighting in the same locations can be a stale experience at times. To refresh your gameplay a little bit, you might want to go ahead and try to unlock the different Battlegrounds found in WWE 2K Battleground.

The entirety of these are simply unlocked by playing through the campaign of WWE 2K Battleground.

Monday Night Raw

Complete New York Story in the Campaign Mode of the game.

A new area in New York can be unlocked which is within the Empire State. The Monday Night Raw Stage can be unlocked if you simply play through the campaign.

After completing the New York part of the story, and defeating Finn Balor, you will successfully unlock a new Battleground for you to rumble in.

Everglades

Complete the Florida Story in the Campaign Mode of the game.

In order to unlock the Everglades battleground, the steps are simple. Continue playing through the campaign until you finish the Florida campaign.

After defeating Paul Heyman’s client, and Brock Lesnar; you will have unlocked the battleground.

Mexico

Complete the Mexico Story in the Campaign Mode of the game.

Simply continue playing through the story and you’ll find yourself taking on wrestlers in Mexico.

Complete the Mexico story to unlock a new battleground. Defeat Lince Dorado to finish the Mexico’s part of the Campaign.

Boot Camp

Defeat Naomi and Carmella in Boot Camp in Campaign.

As you play through the campaign, you’ll find yourself in the fourth part of WWE 2K Battlegrounds’ Campaign mode, which is Boot Camp.

You don’t have to entirely complete the Boot Camp part of the Campaign to unlock this Battleground. You only need to win a few matches.

The first match is a tag team match, against Naomi and Carmella. Defeat them, and you’ll be fighting Naomi in the next match.

Finally, you’ll be fighting Naomi and Carmella in another tag team match. Winning all of the three consecutive matches, you will have finally unlocked the new Boot Camp Battleground.

Scotland

Defeat Ember Moon and Ronda Rousey in a tag team match in the Scotland part of the Campaign.

To unlock Scotland’s Battleground, you have to fight in yet another tag team match.

For this part of the campaign, you’ll have to defeat Natalya, and Nikki Cross. Compete in the Royal Rumble after that and defeat Ember Moon and Ronda Rousey to unlock the Scotland battleground.

Detroit

Defeat The Rock in the Detroit part of the Campaign.

In Motor City, you’ll have to fight against The Rock as a part of the story. Before you fight Rock, you’ll be defeating Bray Wyatt.

Once you’ve completed both the tasks, you’ll have access to Detroit.

WrestleMania

Defeat Ember Moon in WrestleMania part of the Campaign.

The last Battleground you can unlock is the WrestleMania. Once you get past the Detroit section of the story, you’ll find yourself in ‘The Grandest Stage of Them All’.

Fight through the first four matches and emerge victorious. Finally, defeat Ember Moon to unlock the last Battleground in WWE 2K Battlegrounds.