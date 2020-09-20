WWE 2K Battlegrounds Best Power Ups Guide

Power-Ups are a unique mechanic in WWE 2K Battlegrounds which provide your Superstar with some nifty buffs and bonuses before you start a match.

They’re a very important mechanic in WWE 2K Battlegrounds, so learning everything about Power-Ups will help you out a lot in your playthrough of the game.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about Power-Ups as well as provide a list of them all in 2K Battlegrounds.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds Best Power Ups

The Power-Up feature in WWE Battlegrounds grants your wrestler some very useful buffs and bonuses that they can activate during a match to make themselves more powerful.

These buffs can range from a damage boost to health regeneration, to irreversible attacks etc.

This feature adds a new element of strategy to the game. You can use different Power-Ups in different matches to execute unique strategies that work best against your opponents.

How to Unlock and Use Power-Ups

Every single Power-Up available in the game can be unlocked by simply playing through the game’s campaign.

There are 18 total Power-Ups currently available in the game, and they’re divided into three tiers. The actual power of these Power-Ups scales with the tier.

After you unlock a Power-Up, you can equip it in the Superstar Selection Screen that shows up right before a match starts.

Each Superstar can be given 3 Power-Ups, but you can only choose one Power-Up per tier.

After you equip your desired Power-Ups and the match starts, look at the bottom of the screen and you’ll see a Power-Up Bar, which will show you the icons of your chosen Power-Ups.

Now, if you want to use a Power-Up, you’ll have to wait until the Power-Up Bar reaches the activation zone.

The higher the tier of the Power-Up, the longer it’ll take to reach the activation zone.

Once the Power-Up Bar reaches the activation zone, you can use your D-Pad to trigger the Power-Up.

For a Tier 1 Power-Up, press Left on your D-Pad.

For a Tier 2 Power-Up, press Up on your D-Pad.

For a Tier 3 Power-Up, press Right on your D-Pad.

Tier 1 Power-Ups

Flaming Fist (Starting Power-Up)

Increases damage for a limited amount of time.

Level 1: Damage is increased by 20% for 15 seconds.

Level 2: Damage is increased by 30% for 20 seconds.

Level 3: Damage is increased by 40% for 25 seconds.

Stone Wall

Makes you take less damage for a limited amount of time.

Level 1: 20% less damage for 15 seconds.

Level 2: 30% less damage for 10 seconds.

Level 3: 40% less damage for 25 seconds.

Reflector

X% of the incoming damage is dealt back to the attacker for a limited amount of time.

Level 1: 75% damage is dealt back for 10 seconds.

Level 2: 100% damage is dealt back for 15 seconds.

Level 3: 150% damage is dealt back for 20 seconds.

Stamina Drain

Reduces your opponent’s Stamina.

Level 1: Opponent’s Stamina is decreased by 60%.

Level 2: Opponent’s Stamina is decreased by 80%.

Level 3: Opponent’s Stamina is decreased by 100%.

Super Combo Moves

Increases damage from combos and special moves for a limited amount of time.

Level 1: 50% increased damage for 15 seconds.

Level 2: 60% increased damage for 20 seconds.

Level 3: 70% increased damage for 25 seconds.

Invincibility

Makes you invincible for a limited amount of time.

Level 1: Health Bar cannot decrease for 6 seconds.

Level 2: Health Bar cannot decrease for 7 seconds.

Level 3: Health Bar cannot decrease for 8 seconds.

Tier 2

Speedy Recovery (Starting Power-Up)

Health Bar recovery rate is increased for a limited amount of time.

Level 1: Recovery rate is increased by 5% for 16 seconds.

Level 2: Recovery rate is increased by 7% for 16 seconds.

Level 3: Recovery rate is increased by 10% for 16 seconds.

Power Ping

It becomes more difficult for your opponent to break your pin for a limited amount of time.

Level 1: 10% more difficult for 15 seconds.

Level 2: 15% more difficult for 20 seconds.

Level 3: 20% more difficult for 25 seconds.

Weapons Masters

Weapon damage is increased for a limited amount of time.

Level 1: 60% more weapon damage for 15 seconds.

Level 2: 80% more weapon damage for 20 seconds.

Level 3: 100% more weapon damage for 25 seconds.

Reversal Resist

Your opponent loses the ability to perform a reversal on your throws for a limited amount of time.

Level 1: Opponent is unable to reverse for 10 seconds.

Level 2: Opponent is unable to reverse for 15 seconds.

Level 3: Opponent is unable to reverse for 20 seconds.

Super Throw

Gives you the ability to perform a special throw once, but it can only be done during a limited amount of time.

Level 1: Can be performed in a timing window of 15 seconds.

Level 2: Can be performed in a timing window of 25 seconds.

Level 3: Can be performed in a timing window of 30 seconds.

Energy Thief

You steal the energy of all opponents close by.

Level 1: Increases your energy by 30%.

Level 2: Increases your energy by 60%.

Level 3: Increases your energy by 90%.

Tier 3

Unblockable Force (Starting Power-Up)

The target cannot block or parry for a limited amount of time.

Level 1: Lasts for 20 seconds.

Level 2: Lasts for 25 seconds.

Level 3: Lasts for 30 seconds.

The Curse

Stops your opponents from using their Power-Ups for a limited amount of time.

Level 1: Lasts for 20 seconds.

Level 2: Lasts for 30 seconds.

Level 3: Lasts for 40 seconds.

Feel the Heal

Boosts your Health Bar by a certain amount.

Level 1: Health Bar is boosted by 15%.

Level 2: Health Bar is boosted by 20%.

Level 3: Health Bar is boosted by 25%.

Earthquake

You smash the ring and send out a shockwave which knocks down the opponents and deals a certain amount of damage.

Level 1: Deals 2000 damage.

Level 2: Deals 3500 damage.

Level 3: Deals 5000 damage.

Ice Breath

Freezes your opponent for a limited amount of time, allowing you to easily land attacks on them.

Level 1: Freezes the target for 4 seconds.

Level 2: Freezes the target for 5 seconds.

Level 3: Freezes the target for 7 seconds.

Thunderstorm

Calls down lightning upon your opponents which reduce their health.