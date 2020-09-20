WWE 2K Battlegrounds Best Power Ups Guide

Power-Ups are a unique mechanic in WWE 2K Battlegrounds which provide your Superstar with some nifty buffs and bonuses before you start a match.
They’re a very important mechanic in WWE 2K Battlegrounds, so learning everything about Power-Ups will help you out a lot in your playthrough of the game.
In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about Power-Ups as well as provide a list of them all in 2K Battlegrounds.
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Best Power Ups
The Power-Up feature in WWE Battlegrounds grants your wrestler some very useful buffs and bonuses that they can activate during a match to make themselves more powerful.
These buffs can range from a damage boost to health regeneration, to irreversible attacks etc.
This feature adds a new element of strategy to the game. You can use different Power-Ups in different matches to execute unique strategies that work best against your opponents.
How to Unlock and Use Power-Ups
Every single Power-Up available in the game can be unlocked by simply playing through the game’s campaign.
There are 18 total Power-Ups currently available in the game, and they’re divided into three tiers. The actual power of these Power-Ups scales with the tier.
After you unlock a Power-Up, you can equip it in the Superstar Selection Screen that shows up right before a match starts.
Each Superstar can be given 3 Power-Ups, but you can only choose one Power-Up per tier.
After you equip your desired Power-Ups and the match starts, look at the bottom of the screen and you’ll see a Power-Up Bar, which will show you the icons of your chosen Power-Ups.
Now, if you want to use a Power-Up, you’ll have to wait until the Power-Up Bar reaches the activation zone.
The higher the tier of the Power-Up, the longer it’ll take to reach the activation zone.
Once the Power-Up Bar reaches the activation zone, you can use your D-Pad to trigger the Power-Up.
- For a Tier 1 Power-Up, press Left on your D-Pad.
- For a Tier 2 Power-Up, press Up on your D-Pad.
- For a Tier 3 Power-Up, press Right on your D-Pad.
Tier 1 Power-Ups
Flaming Fist (Starting Power-Up)
Increases damage for a limited amount of time.
- Level 1: Damage is increased by 20% for 15 seconds.
- Level 2: Damage is increased by 30% for 20 seconds.
- Level 3: Damage is increased by 40% for 25 seconds.
Stone Wall
Makes you take less damage for a limited amount of time.
- Level 1: 20% less damage for 15 seconds.
- Level 2: 30% less damage for 10 seconds.
- Level 3: 40% less damage for 25 seconds.
Reflector
X% of the incoming damage is dealt back to the attacker for a limited amount of time.
- Level 1: 75% damage is dealt back for 10 seconds.
- Level 2: 100% damage is dealt back for 15 seconds.
- Level 3: 150% damage is dealt back for 20 seconds.
Stamina Drain
Reduces your opponent’s Stamina.
- Level 1: Opponent’s Stamina is decreased by 60%.
- Level 2: Opponent’s Stamina is decreased by 80%.
- Level 3: Opponent’s Stamina is decreased by 100%.
Super Combo Moves
Increases damage from combos and special moves for a limited amount of time.
- Level 1: 50% increased damage for 15 seconds.
- Level 2: 60% increased damage for 20 seconds.
- Level 3: 70% increased damage for 25 seconds.
Invincibility
Makes you invincible for a limited amount of time.
- Level 1: Health Bar cannot decrease for 6 seconds.
- Level 2: Health Bar cannot decrease for 7 seconds.
- Level 3: Health Bar cannot decrease for 8 seconds.
Tier 2
Speedy Recovery (Starting Power-Up)
Health Bar recovery rate is increased for a limited amount of time.
- Level 1: Recovery rate is increased by 5% for 16 seconds.
- Level 2: Recovery rate is increased by 7% for 16 seconds.
- Level 3: Recovery rate is increased by 10% for 16 seconds.
Power Ping
It becomes more difficult for your opponent to break your pin for a limited amount of time.
- Level 1: 10% more difficult for 15 seconds.
- Level 2: 15% more difficult for 20 seconds.
- Level 3: 20% more difficult for 25 seconds.
Weapons Masters
Weapon damage is increased for a limited amount of time.
- Level 1: 60% more weapon damage for 15 seconds.
- Level 2: 80% more weapon damage for 20 seconds.
- Level 3: 100% more weapon damage for 25 seconds.
Reversal Resist
Your opponent loses the ability to perform a reversal on your throws for a limited amount of time.
- Level 1: Opponent is unable to reverse for 10 seconds.
- Level 2: Opponent is unable to reverse for 15 seconds.
- Level 3: Opponent is unable to reverse for 20 seconds.
Super Throw
Gives you the ability to perform a special throw once, but it can only be done during a limited amount of time.
- Level 1: Can be performed in a timing window of 15 seconds.
- Level 2: Can be performed in a timing window of 25 seconds.
- Level 3: Can be performed in a timing window of 30 seconds.
Energy Thief
You steal the energy of all opponents close by.
- Level 1: Increases your energy by 30%.
- Level 2: Increases your energy by 60%.
- Level 3: Increases your energy by 90%.
Tier 3
Unblockable Force (Starting Power-Up)
The target cannot block or parry for a limited amount of time.
- Level 1: Lasts for 20 seconds.
- Level 2: Lasts for 25 seconds.
- Level 3: Lasts for 30 seconds.
The Curse
Stops your opponents from using their Power-Ups for a limited amount of time.
- Level 1: Lasts for 20 seconds.
- Level 2: Lasts for 30 seconds.
- Level 3: Lasts for 40 seconds.
Feel the Heal
Boosts your Health Bar by a certain amount.
- Level 1: Health Bar is boosted by 15%.
- Level 2: Health Bar is boosted by 20%.
- Level 3: Health Bar is boosted by 25%.
Earthquake
You smash the ring and send out a shockwave which knocks down the opponents and deals a certain amount of damage.
- Level 1: Deals 2000 damage.
- Level 2: Deals 3500 damage.
- Level 3: Deals 5000 damage.
Ice Breath
Freezes your opponent for a limited amount of time, allowing you to easily land attacks on them.
- Level 1: Freezes the target for 4 seconds.
- Level 2: Freezes the target for 5 seconds.
- Level 3: Freezes the target for 7 seconds.
Thunderstorm
Calls down lightning upon your opponents which reduce their health.
- Level 1: Deals 1000 damage.
- Level 2: Deals 1500 damage.
- Level 3: Deals 2000 damage.