No Breath Of The Wild 2 News Until 2021

It’s been two years at this point since Nintendo announced that they were making a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Since then, many players have been wanting to hear more about the game, but it seems like we shouldn’t expect any Breath of the Wild 2 news soon.

The most recent Breath of the Wild-related Zelda news was an announcement of new Zelda musou game, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which would allow fans of the series to take part in the brave but ultimately futile attempt to defend Hyrule from Calamity Ganon.

With that game in mind, it’s likely that Nintendo will be holding off on any Breath of the Wild stuff until the game is in a more finished state. While we did see the trailer back in 2018, we haven’t heard anything new about the game since then other than speculation.

Any future Breath of the Wild 2 news will likely come during next year’s E3 or Summer of Gaming event, or even at some future Direct whenever the next one comes around. Hopefully, some or all of the characters that we met and fell in love with during the original Breath of the Wild will make more appearances.

The possibility of getting that news next year is even more relevant considering that 2021 will also be the 35th anniversary of the Legend of Zelda franchise. Since this year is Mario’s anniversary, it’s likely we’ll get some kind of big Legend of Zelda-related presentation during the year.

Whenever that happens, if we do get more Breath of the Wild 2 news in 2021, hopefully it will be a big presentation about the game, especially if it’s along the same lines as the original Breath of the Wild’s cinematic trailer. That trailer appeared at the Nintendo Switch’s reveal press event, and not only told us the story, but also gave us a release date.

But whether that actually happens or not remains to be seen, so hopefully we’ll be getting news about Breath of the Wild 2 at an earlier date.