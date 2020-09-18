WWE 2K Battlegrounds Unlockable Characters

By Editorial Team

This guide for WWE 2K Battlegrounds Unlockable Characters discusses in detail how you can unlock all the different characters and their respective unlock costs in WWE 2k Battlegrounds.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds Unlockable Characters

While WWE 2K Battlegrounds has a diverse set of characters which include both former and current wrestling stars, but that doesn’t mean you’ll get to play with all of them from the get-go.

The game does offer you a handful of character choices when you launch it the first time, but the majority of superstars which could also include your favorite ones have to be unlocked.

So before we tell you about the unlockable wrestlers, let’s discuss the ones who will be available at the first launch.

The Wrestlers you will have access to on launch are the following:

Male WWE Wrestlers

  • Yokozuna
  • Akira Tozawa
  • Big Show
  • The Undertaker
  • ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt
  • Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Roman Reigns
  • Dolph Ziggler
  • Kofi Kingston
  • Robert Roode
  • Ricochet
  • Randy Orton
  • Ray Mysterio

Female WWE Wrestlers

  • Stephanie McMohan
  • Mandy Rose
  • Liv Morgan
  • Nikki Bella
  • Natalya
  • Charlotte Flair
  • Beth Pheonix

Unlockable Characters in WWE Battlegrounds

To unlock wrestlers not on the previous list, players need to acquire Golden Bucks or Bucks.

Each wrestler can be bought with either form of currency. However, the cost of each wrestler is different.

Also, some wrestlers can only be unlocked by playing the game’s campaign mode.

The following is a table of all the unlockable characters:

Wrestler Cost in Bucks Cost in Golden Bucks
Mankind 6000 150
Mickie James 3000 75
Naomi 3000 75
Nia Jax 3000 75
Nikki Cross 3000 75
Ronda Rousey 12000 300
R-Truth 3000 75
Alexa Bliss
Aleister Blacks 6000 150
Alicia Fox 3000 75
Andre the Giant 9000 225
Apollo Crews Campaign Campaign
Asuka 6000 150
AJ Styles 12000 300
Braun Strowman
Brock Lesnar 12000 300
Brie Bella
Big E 6000 150
Becky Lynch 12000 300
Baron Corbin Campaign Campaign
Bobby Lashley
Carmella 3000 75
Cesaro 3000 75
Daniel Bryan 9000 225
Drew Mclntyre 9000 225
Edge Pre-Order Pre-Order
Elias 3000 75
Ember Moon
Erick Rowan 3000 75
Finn Balor 9000 225
Hulk Hogan 12000 300
John Cena
Jeff Hardy 6000 150
Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts 6000 150
Kalisto 3000 75
Karl Anderson 3000 75
Kevin Owens 9000 225
Luke Gallows 3000 75
Lince Dorado 3000 75
Samoa Joe 6000 150
Sasha Banks 6000 150
Seth Rollins 12000 300
Sgt. Slaughter 6000 150
Shawn Michaels 9000 225
‘Stone’ Cold Steve Austin. 12000 300
The Miz 6000 150
The Rock 12000 300
Triple H 12000 300
Xavier Woods 6000 150

Note

  • To unlock the wrestlers, head over to the ‘Super Stars’ tab at the home screen, scroll over to the one you want in their figurine case and then you can unlock it if you have the required amount of currency.
  • Keep in mind that around 50 more wrestlers will be added to the game post-launch.

Editorial Team

Contributor at SegmentNext.