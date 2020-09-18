This guide for WWE 2K Battlegrounds Unlockable Characters discusses in detail how you can unlock all the different characters and their respective unlock costs in WWE 2k Battlegrounds.
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Unlockable Characters
While WWE 2K Battlegrounds has a diverse set of characters which include both former and current wrestling stars, but that doesn’t mean you’ll get to play with all of them from the get-go.
The game does offer you a handful of character choices when you launch it the first time, but the majority of superstars which could also include your favorite ones have to be unlocked.
So before we tell you about the unlockable wrestlers, let’s discuss the ones who will be available at the first launch.
The Wrestlers you will have access to on launch are the following:
Male WWE Wrestlers
- Yokozuna
- Akira Tozawa
- Big Show
- The Undertaker
- ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Roman Reigns
- Dolph Ziggler
- Kofi Kingston
- Robert Roode
- Ricochet
- Randy Orton
- Ray Mysterio
Female WWE Wrestlers
- Stephanie McMohan
- Mandy Rose
- Liv Morgan
- Nikki Bella
- Natalya
- Charlotte Flair
- Beth Pheonix
Unlockable Characters in WWE Battlegrounds
To unlock wrestlers not on the previous list, players need to acquire Golden Bucks or Bucks.
Each wrestler can be bought with either form of currency. However, the cost of each wrestler is different.
Also, some wrestlers can only be unlocked by playing the game’s campaign mode.
The following is a table of all the unlockable characters:
|Wrestler
|Cost in Bucks
|Cost in Golden Bucks
|Mankind
|6000
|150
|Mickie James
|3000
|75
|Naomi
|3000
|75
|Nia Jax
|3000
|75
|Nikki Cross
|3000
|75
|Ronda Rousey
|12000
|300
|R-Truth
|3000
|75
|Alexa Bliss
|–
|–
|Aleister Blacks
|6000
|150
|Alicia Fox
|3000
|75
|Andre the Giant
|9000
|225
|Apollo Crews
|Campaign
|Campaign
|Asuka
|6000
|150
|AJ Styles
|12000
|300
|Braun Strowman
|–
|–
|Brock Lesnar
|12000
|300
|Brie Bella
|–
|–
|Big E
|6000
|150
|Becky Lynch
|12000
|300
|Baron Corbin
|Campaign
|Campaign
|Bobby Lashley
|–
|–
|Carmella
|3000
|75
|Cesaro
|3000
|75
|Daniel Bryan
|9000
|225
|Drew Mclntyre
|9000
|225
|Edge
|Pre-Order
|Pre-Order
|Elias
|3000
|75
|Ember Moon
|–
|–
|Erick Rowan
|3000
|75
|Finn Balor
|9000
|225
|Hulk Hogan
|12000
|300
|John Cena
|–
|–
|Jeff Hardy
|6000
|150
|Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts
|6000
|150
|Kalisto
|3000
|75
|Karl Anderson
|3000
|75
|Kevin Owens
|9000
|225
|Luke Gallows
|3000
|75
|Lince Dorado
|3000
|75
|Samoa Joe
|6000
|150
|Sasha Banks
|6000
|150
|Seth Rollins
|12000
|300
|Sgt. Slaughter
|6000
|150
|Shawn Michaels
|9000
|225
|‘Stone’ Cold Steve Austin.
|12000
|300
|The Miz
|6000
|150
|The Rock
|12000
|300
|Triple H
|12000
|300
|Xavier Woods
|6000
|150
Note
- To unlock the wrestlers, head over to the ‘Super Stars’ tab at the home screen, scroll over to the one you want in their figurine case and then you can unlock it if you have the required amount of currency.
- Keep in mind that around 50 more wrestlers will be added to the game post-launch.