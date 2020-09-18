This guide for WWE 2K Battlegrounds Unlockable Characters discusses in detail how you can unlock all the different characters and their respective unlock costs in WWE 2k Battlegrounds.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds Unlockable Characters

While WWE 2K Battlegrounds has a diverse set of characters which include both former and current wrestling stars, but that doesn’t mean you’ll get to play with all of them from the get-go.

The game does offer you a handful of character choices when you launch it the first time, but the majority of superstars which could also include your favorite ones have to be unlocked.

So before we tell you about the unlockable wrestlers, let’s discuss the ones who will be available at the first launch.

The Wrestlers you will have access to on launch are the following:

Male WWE Wrestlers

Yokozuna

Akira Tozawa

Big Show

The Undertaker

‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

Shinsuke Nakamura

Roman Reigns

Dolph Ziggler

Kofi Kingston

Robert Roode

Ricochet

Randy Orton

Ray Mysterio

Female WWE Wrestlers

Stephanie McMohan

Mandy Rose

Liv Morgan

Nikki Bella

Natalya

Charlotte Flair

Beth Pheonix

Unlockable Characters in WWE Battlegrounds

To unlock wrestlers not on the previous list, players need to acquire Golden Bucks or Bucks.

Each wrestler can be bought with either form of currency. However, the cost of each wrestler is different.

Also, some wrestlers can only be unlocked by playing the game’s campaign mode.

The following is a table of all the unlockable characters:

Wrestler Cost in Bucks Cost in Golden Bucks Mankind 6000 150 Mickie James 3000 75 Naomi 3000 75 Nia Jax 3000 75 Nikki Cross 3000 75 Ronda Rousey 12000 300 R-Truth 3000 75 Alexa Bliss – – Aleister Blacks 6000 150 Alicia Fox 3000 75 Andre the Giant 9000 225 Apollo Crews Campaign Campaign Asuka 6000 150 AJ Styles 12000 300 Braun Strowman – – Brock Lesnar 12000 300 Brie Bella – – Big E 6000 150 Becky Lynch 12000 300 Baron Corbin Campaign Campaign Bobby Lashley – – Carmella 3000 75 Cesaro 3000 75 Daniel Bryan 9000 225 Drew Mclntyre 9000 225 Edge Pre-Order Pre-Order Elias 3000 75 Ember Moon – – Erick Rowan 3000 75 Finn Balor 9000 225 Hulk Hogan 12000 300 John Cena – – Jeff Hardy 6000 150 Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts 6000 150 Kalisto 3000 75 Karl Anderson 3000 75 Kevin Owens 9000 225 Luke Gallows 3000 75 Lince Dorado 3000 75 Samoa Joe 6000 150 Sasha Banks 6000 150 Seth Rollins 12000 300 Sgt. Slaughter 6000 150 Shawn Michaels 9000 225 ‘Stone’ Cold Steve Austin. 12000 300 The Miz 6000 150 The Rock 12000 300 Triple H 12000 300 Xavier Woods 6000 150

Note