In this WWE 2K Battlegrounds Classes guide, we’ll talk about the Attributes, Special Moves, Combos, and Special Throws of all five classes on both PS4 and Xbox One.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds Classes

There are more than 70 superstars and five classes to choose from. One class could be assigned to the chosen superstar as well as to the characters created by you.

Powerhouse Class

This is the strongest class that could be assigned to a superstar. The class is known for its Health, and Punches.

However, the class lacks in Speed, Stamina, Kick, and Aerial Combat.

Attributes

Speed: 1/5

Health: 5/5

Stamina: 1/5

Punch: 5/5

Kick: 1/5

Throw: 4/5

Aerial Combat: 1/5

Powerhouse Class has three Special Moves, five special throws, and four combos that are always finished off with a punch.

Special Moves (PS4)

Driving Range (Double-axe-handle Uppercut): Press L2 with Square

Seismic Smash (Punch to the ground): Press L2 with X

Big Foot (Big Boot): Press L2 with Triangle

Combos (PS4)

Coffin Nail (Overhead Haymaker Punch): Press Square 3 times

Stone Crusher (Jumping Knee Strike): press Triangle 3 times

Chopping Block (Overhead Double-axe-handle): Press Square, Triangle, and then Square again

Earmuffs (Bell Clap): Press the Triangle once and then Square 2 times.

Special Throws (PS4)

London Bridge (Vertical Suplex Slam): Move the Right Analogue upwards

Furious Fling (Overhead Swing): move the Right Analogue downwards

The Log Toss (Body Slam to Elbow Drop): Move the Right Analogue towards the left

Full Throttle (Choke Slam): Move the Right Analogue towards the right

Special Delivery (Kick to Over-the-Shoulder Toss): Press L2 and move the Right Analogue upwards

Brawler

They may not be the best in speed and grappling, but they have mastered the art of using weapons.

Attributes

Speed: 2/5

Health: 4/5

Stamina: 4/5

Punch: 4/5

Kick: 5/5

Throw: 1/5

Aerial Combat: 1/5

Brawler Class has three Special Moves, four special throws, and four combos that are always finished off with a punch, just like Powerhouse Class.

Special Moves (PS4)

Deepfake (Decoy Punch): Press L2 with Square

The Kitchen Sink (3-hit Combo): Press L2 with X

Feet First (Double-footed Dropkick): Press L2 with Triangle

Combos (PS4)

Bull Rush (Human Battering Ram): Press Square 3 times

Vicious Cycle (Leaping Bicycle Kick): Press Triangle 3 times

Jewel Thief (Low Blow): Press Square, Triangle, and then Square again

Glasgow Kiss (Leaping Headbutt): Press Triangle once, and then Square 2 times

Special Throws (PS4)

Dental Work (Neckbreaker Triple Hit Combo): Move the Right Analogue upwards

Take a Break (Gorilla Press Backbreaker): Move the Right Analogue towards the right

Submission Psych-Out (Blowing dust into eyes): Press L2 and move the Right Analogue downwards.

Thunder Hammer (Launching Hammer Strikes): Press L2 and move the Right Analogue towards the left.

Technician

Technicians own the ring. They could counter nearly every move and pin down their rivals at their earliest.

Attributes

Speed: 4/5

Health: 2/5

Stamina: 2/5

Punch: 1/5

Kick: 4/5

Throw: 5/5

Aerial Combat: 4/5

Their combos are finished off with a kick. They have two Special Moves, four Combos, and five Special Throws.

Special Moves (PS4)

Fist of the Dragon (Backfist): Press L2 with Square

Power Surge (Explosive release of energy): Press L2 with X

Combos (PS4)

Pistol Whip (Superman Punch): Press Square 3 times

Boot Sandwich (Feint Heel Kick): Press Triangle 3 times

Falling Star (Aerial Spinning Heel Kick): Press Square once and then press Triangle 2 times

Thunderclap (Jumping Side Kick): Press Triangle, Square, and then Triangle again

Special Throws (PS4)

Back to Earth (Jumping Fireman’s Carry Powerslam): Move the Right Analogue Upwards

Monster Mash (Reverse Frankensteiner): Move the Right Analogue towards the left

Head Banger (Jumping Brainbuster DDT): Move the Right Analogue towards the right

Power Wrench (Flying Armbar Takedown): Press L2 and move the Right Analogue upwards

Kneel Before the King (Inverted Kneebuster): Press L2 and move the Right Analogue downwards

High-Flyer Class

As evident from the name, this class is for the players who like lightning-fast speeds and aerial combats. With more speed, comes more stamina, but watch out for your health

Attributes

Speed: 5/5

Health: 1/5

Stamina: 5/5

Punch: 1/5

Kick: 4/5

Throw: 3/5

Aerial Combat: 5/5

Their combos finish with a kick. They have three Special Moves, four Combos, and five Special Throws.

Special Moves (PS4)

Whiplash (Aerial Rolling Savate Kick): Press L2 with Square

Forked Lightning Kick (Multi-Kick Combo): Press L2 with X

Knee-High (Bicycle Knee Lift Strike): Press L2 with Triangle

Combos (PS4)

Spin Cycle (Spinning Superman Punch): Press Square 3 times

Cyclonic Kick (Aerial Spinning Kick): Press Triangle 3 times

Roundhouse Ear-Ringer (Backflip Punt Kick): Press Square once and then press Triangle 2 times

Rotisserie Kickin’ (Overhead Enzuigiri Kick): press Triangle, Square, and then Triangle again

Special Throws (PS4)

Springboard Sling (Headscissor Takedown): Move the Right Analogue Upwards

Twist and Snap (Swinging Neckbreaker Slam): Move the Right Analogue towards the left

Atom Bomb (Aerial Piledriver): Move the Right Analogue towards the Right

Sweet Dreams Slingshot (Frankensteiner Takedown): Press L2 and move the Right Analogue upwards

Get a Grip (Armlock Irish Whip to Jumping Roundhouse Heel Kick): Press L2 and move the Right Analogue downwards

All Rounder

This is a balanced class and has a little bit of everything. This could be the perfect class for you if you’re a beginner and don’t know your playstyle yet.

Attributes

Speed: 3/5

Health: 3/5

Stamina: 3/5

Punch: 2/5

Kick: 3/5

Throw: 3/5

Aerial Combat: 3/5

You can perform all kinds of Combos with this class. There are six Combos, three Special Moves, and four Special Throws in this class.

Special Moves (PS4)

Chin Up (Jumping Uppercut): Press L2 with Square

Shooting Star (Flaming Left Hook): Press L2 with X

Hit the Floor (Trip Over): Press L2 with Triangle

Combos (PS4)

Morning Star (Falling Attack): Press Square 3 times

Flying Face Lift (Flying Thrust Kick): Press Triangle 3 times

Toothache (Superman Punch): Press Square, Triangle, and then Square again

Overhead Charge (Overhead Double-axe-handle): Press Triangle once, and then Square 2 times

Wildfire Whip (Mega-Enzuigiri): Press Square once, and then Triangle 2 times

Blazing Big Boot (Super Stomp): Press Triangle, Square, and then Triangle again

Special Throws (PS4)

Tornado 1-2 (2-hit Combo): Move the Right Analogue upwards

Take Out the Trash (Tilt-A-Whirl Slam to Roundhouse Punt Kick): Move the Right Analogue downwards

Nap Time (Jumping Suplex): Move the Right Analogue towards the right.

Killer Corkscrew (Flying Corkscrew Neckbreaker): Press L2 and move the Right Analogue downwards

