In this WWE 2K Battlegrounds Classes guide, we’ll talk about the Attributes, Special Moves, Combos, and Special Throws of all five classes on both PS4 and Xbox One.
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Classes
There are more than 70 superstars and five classes to choose from. One class could be assigned to the chosen superstar as well as to the characters created by you.
Powerhouse Class
This is the strongest class that could be assigned to a superstar. The class is known for its Health, and Punches.
However, the class lacks in Speed, Stamina, Kick, and Aerial Combat.
Attributes
- Speed: 1/5
- Health: 5/5
- Stamina: 1/5
- Punch: 5/5
- Kick: 1/5
- Throw: 4/5
- Aerial Combat: 1/5
Powerhouse Class has three Special Moves, five special throws, and four combos that are always finished off with a punch.
Special Moves (PS4)
- Driving Range (Double-axe-handle Uppercut): Press L2 with Square
- Seismic Smash (Punch to the ground): Press L2 with X
- Big Foot (Big Boot): Press L2 with Triangle
Combos (PS4)
- Coffin Nail (Overhead Haymaker Punch): Press Square 3 times
- Stone Crusher (Jumping Knee Strike): press Triangle 3 times
- Chopping Block (Overhead Double-axe-handle): Press Square, Triangle, and then Square again
- Earmuffs (Bell Clap): Press the Triangle once and then Square 2 times.
Special Throws (PS4)
- London Bridge (Vertical Suplex Slam): Move the Right Analogue upwards
- Furious Fling (Overhead Swing): move the Right Analogue downwards
- The Log Toss (Body Slam to Elbow Drop): Move the Right Analogue towards the left
- Full Throttle (Choke Slam): Move the Right Analogue towards the right
- Special Delivery (Kick to Over-the-Shoulder Toss): Press L2 and move the Right Analogue upwards
Special Moves (Xbox One)
- Driving Range (Double-axe-handle Uppercut): Press LT with X
- Seismic Smash (Punch to the ground): Press LT with A
- Big Foot (Big Boot): Press LT with Y
Combos (Xbox One)
- Coffin Nail (Overhead Haymaker Punch): Press X 3 times
- Stone Crusher (Jumping Knee Strike): press Y 3 times
- Chopping Block (Overhead Double-axe-handle): Press X, Y, and then X again
- Earmuffs (Bell Clap): Press the Y once and then X 2 times.
Special Throws (Xbox One)
- London Bridge (Vertical Suplex Slam): Move the Right Analogue upwards
- Furious Fling (Overhead Swing): move the Right Analogue downwards
- The Log Toss (Body Slam to Elbow Drop): Move the Right Analogue towards the left
- Full Throttle (Choke Slam): Move the Right Analogue towards the right
- Special Delivery (Kick to Over-the-Shoulder Toss): Press LT and move the Right Analogue upwards
Brawler
They may not be the best in speed and grappling, but they have mastered the art of using weapons.
Attributes
- Speed: 2/5
- Health: 4/5
- Stamina: 4/5
- Punch: 4/5
- Kick: 5/5
- Throw: 1/5
- Aerial Combat: 1/5
Brawler Class has three Special Moves, four special throws, and four combos that are always finished off with a punch, just like Powerhouse Class.
Special Moves (PS4)
- Deepfake (Decoy Punch): Press L2 with Square
- The Kitchen Sink (3-hit Combo): Press L2 with X
- Feet First (Double-footed Dropkick): Press L2 with Triangle
Combos (PS4)
- Bull Rush (Human Battering Ram): Press Square 3 times
- Vicious Cycle (Leaping Bicycle Kick): Press Triangle 3 times
- Jewel Thief (Low Blow): Press Square, Triangle, and then Square again
- Glasgow Kiss (Leaping Headbutt): Press Triangle once, and then Square 2 times
Special Throws (PS4)
- Dental Work (Neckbreaker Triple Hit Combo): Move the Right Analogue upwards
- Take a Break (Gorilla Press Backbreaker): Move the Right Analogue towards the right
- Submission Psych-Out (Blowing dust into eyes): Press L2 and move the Right Analogue downwards.
- Thunder Hammer (Launching Hammer Strikes): Press L2 and move the Right Analogue towards the left.
Special Moves (Xbox One)
- Deepfake (Decoy Punch): Press LT with X
- The Kitchen Sink (3-hit Combo): Press LT with A
- Feet First (Double-footed Dropkick): Press LT with Y
Combos (Xbox One)
- Bull Rush (Human Battering Ram): Press X 3 times
- Vicious Cycle (Leaping Bicycle Kick): Press Y 3 times
- Jewel Thief (Low Blow): Press X, Y, and then X again
- Glasgow Kiss (Leaping Headbutt): Press Y once, and then X 2 times
Special Throws (Xbox One)
- Dental Work (Neckbreaker Triple Hit Combo): Move the Right Analogue upwards
- Take a Break (Gorilla Press Backbreaker): Move the Right Analogue towards the right
- Submission Psych-Out (Blowing dust into eyes): Press LT and move the Right Analogue downwards.
- Thunder Hammer (Launching Hammer Strikes): Press LT and move the Right Analogue towards the left.
Technician
Technicians own the ring. They could counter nearly every move and pin down their rivals at their earliest.
Attributes
- Speed: 4/5
- Health: 2/5
- Stamina: 2/5
- Punch: 1/5
- Kick: 4/5
- Throw: 5/5
- Aerial Combat: 4/5
Their combos are finished off with a kick. They have two Special Moves, four Combos, and five Special Throws.
Special Moves (PS4)
- Fist of the Dragon (Backfist): Press L2 with Square
- Power Surge (Explosive release of energy): Press L2 with X
Combos (PS4)
- Pistol Whip (Superman Punch): Press Square 3 times
- Boot Sandwich (Feint Heel Kick): Press Triangle 3 times
- Falling Star (Aerial Spinning Heel Kick): Press Square once and then press Triangle 2 times
- Thunderclap (Jumping Side Kick): Press Triangle, Square, and then Triangle again
Special Throws (PS4)
- Back to Earth (Jumping Fireman’s Carry Powerslam): Move the Right Analogue Upwards
- Monster Mash (Reverse Frankensteiner): Move the Right Analogue towards the left
- Head Banger (Jumping Brainbuster DDT): Move the Right Analogue towards the right
- Power Wrench (Flying Armbar Takedown): Press L2 and move the Right Analogue upwards
- Kneel Before the King (Inverted Kneebuster): Press L2 and move the Right Analogue downwards
Special Moves (Xbox One)
- Fist of the Dragon (Backfist): Press LT with X
- Power Surge (Explosive release of energy): Press LT with A
Combos (Xbox One)
- Pistol Whip (Superman Punch): Press X 3 times
- Boot Sandwich (Feint Heel Kick): Press Y 3 times
- Falling Star (Aerial Spinning Heel Kick): Press X once and then press Y 2 times
- Thunderclap (Jumping Side Kick): Press Y, X, and then Y again
Special Throws (Xbox One)
- Back to Earth (Jumping Fireman’s Carry Powerslam): Move the Right Analogue Upwards
- Monster Mash (Reverse Frankensteiner): Move the Right Analogue towards the left
- Head Banger (Jumping Brainbuster DDT): Move the Right Analogue towards the right
- Power Wrench (Flying Armbar Takedown): Press LT and move the Right Analogue upwards
- Kneel Before the King (Inverted Kneebuster): Press LT and move the Right Analogue downwards
High-Flyer Class
As evident from the name, this class is for the players who like lightning-fast speeds and aerial combats. With more speed, comes more stamina, but watch out for your health
Attributes
- Speed: 5/5
- Health: 1/5
- Stamina: 5/5
- Punch: 1/5
- Kick: 4/5
- Throw: 3/5
- Aerial Combat: 5/5
Their combos finish with a kick. They have three Special Moves, four Combos, and five Special Throws.
Special Moves (PS4)
- Whiplash (Aerial Rolling Savate Kick): Press L2 with Square
- Forked Lightning Kick (Multi-Kick Combo): Press L2 with X
- Knee-High (Bicycle Knee Lift Strike): Press L2 with Triangle
Combos (PS4)
- Spin Cycle (Spinning Superman Punch): Press Square 3 times
- Cyclonic Kick (Aerial Spinning Kick): Press Triangle 3 times
- Roundhouse Ear-Ringer (Backflip Punt Kick): Press Square once and then press Triangle 2 times
- Rotisserie Kickin’ (Overhead Enzuigiri Kick): press Triangle, Square, and then Triangle again
Special Throws (PS4)
- Springboard Sling (Headscissor Takedown): Move the Right Analogue Upwards
- Twist and Snap (Swinging Neckbreaker Slam): Move the Right Analogue towards the left
- Atom Bomb (Aerial Piledriver): Move the Right Analogue towards the Right
- Sweet Dreams Slingshot (Frankensteiner Takedown): Press L2 and move the Right Analogue upwards
- Get a Grip (Armlock Irish Whip to Jumping Roundhouse Heel Kick): Press L2 and move the Right Analogue downwards
Special Moves (Xbox One)
- Whiplash (Aerial Rolling Savate Kick): Press LT with X
- Forked Lightning Kick (Multi-Kick Combo): Press LT with A
- Knee-High (Bicycle Knee Lift Strike): Press LT with Y
Combos (Xbox One)
- Spin Cycle (Spinning Superman Punch): Press X 3 times
- Cyclonic Kick (Aerial Spinning Kick): Press Y 3 times
- Roundhouse Ear-Ringer (Backflip Punt Kick): Press X once and then press Y 2 times
- Rotisserie Kickin’ (Overhead Enzuigiri Kick): press Y, X, and then Y again
Special Throws (Xbox One)
- Springboard Sling (Headscissor Takedown): Move the Right Analogue Upwards
- Twist and Snap (Swinging Neckbreaker Slam): Move the Right Analogue towards the left
- Atom Bomb (Aerial Piledriver): Move the Right Analogue towards the Right
- Sweet Dreams Slingshot (Frankensteiner Takedown): Press LT and move the Right Analogue upwards
- Get a Grip (Armlock Irish Whip to Jumping Roundhouse Heel Kick): Press LT and move the Right Analogue downwards
All Rounder
This is a balanced class and has a little bit of everything. This could be the perfect class for you if you’re a beginner and don’t know your playstyle yet.
Attributes
- Speed: 3/5
- Health: 3/5
- Stamina: 3/5
- Punch: 2/5
- Kick: 3/5
- Throw: 3/5
- Aerial Combat: 3/5
You can perform all kinds of Combos with this class. There are six Combos, three Special Moves, and four Special Throws in this class.
Special Moves (PS4)
- Chin Up (Jumping Uppercut): Press L2 with Square
- Shooting Star (Flaming Left Hook): Press L2 with X
- Hit the Floor (Trip Over): Press L2 with Triangle
Combos (PS4)
- Morning Star (Falling Attack): Press Square 3 times
- Flying Face Lift (Flying Thrust Kick): Press Triangle 3 times
- Toothache (Superman Punch): Press Square, Triangle, and then Square again
- Overhead Charge (Overhead Double-axe-handle): Press Triangle once, and then Square 2 times
- Wildfire Whip (Mega-Enzuigiri): Press Square once, and then Triangle 2 times
- Blazing Big Boot (Super Stomp): Press Triangle, Square, and then Triangle again
Special Throws (PS4)
- Tornado 1-2 (2-hit Combo): Move the Right Analogue upwards
- Take Out the Trash (Tilt-A-Whirl Slam to Roundhouse Punt Kick): Move the Right Analogue downwards
- Nap Time (Jumping Suplex): Move the Right Analogue towards the right.
- Killer Corkscrew (Flying Corkscrew Neckbreaker): Press L2 and move the Right Analogue downwards
Special Moves (Xbox One)
- Chin Up (Jumping Uppercut): Press LT with X
- Shooting Star (Flaming Left Hook): Press LT with A
- Hit the Floor (Trip Over): Press LT with Y
Combos (Xbox One)
- Morning Star (Falling Attack): Press X 3 times
- Flying Face Lift (Flying Thrust Kick): Press Y 3 times
- Toothache (Superman Punch): Press X, Y, and then X again
- Overhead Charge (Overhead Double-axe-handle): Press Y once, and then X 2 times
- Wildfire Whip (Mega-Enzuigiri): Press X once, and then Y 2 times
- Blazing Big Boot (Super Stomp): Press Y, X, and then Y again
Special Throws (Xbox One)
- Tornado 1-2 (2-hit Combo): Move the Right Analogue upwards
- Take Out the Trash (Tilt-A-Whirl Slam to Roundhouse Punt Kick): Move the Right Analogue downwards
- Nap Time (Jumping Suplex): Move the Right Analogue towards the right.
- Killer Corkscrew (Flying Corkscrew Neckbreaker): Press LT and move the Right Analogue downwards