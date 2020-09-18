Toys For Bob Job Listing May Mean New Spyro Game

Toys for Bob has recently announced a job listing for a new Triple-A game, though of course no details have been announced yet. Since the studio is also working on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, some speculation is also happening that this might mean a new Spyro game coming soon.

There hasn’t been a new Spyro game ever since the original series’ last game, Shadow Legacy. In 2006 the franchise got a retool with the Legend of Spyro games, which revamped the story into an epic fantasy, but the last of those was in 2008 and until Re-Ignited no other Spyro games were released.

Crash has had slightly more success with other Crash Bandicoot games coming out until 2010 with its Nitro Kart 2 game, but It’s About Time will be the first mainline Crash Bandicoot game to be released since Crash Bandicoot: Warped, at least, ones that weren’t already in the N. Sane trilogy.

Again, we don’t know if this listing is actually a new Spyro game yet, especially since Toys for Bob has made other games before they did the Spyro Re-Ignited and Crash N. Sane trilogies. However, the studio may have found a new lease on life by getting hold of both licenses.

The various job listings up for grabs include Lead Engineer, Software Engineer, Network Engineer, Sr. Multiplayer Network Engineer, an Engineering Internship opportunity, Senior Technical Artist, Senior Character Artist, Associate Engineer, and Lighting Artist, all of which are, according to the tweet announcing the openings, intended to help develop a Crash 4-style Triple-A game.

If it does turn out to be a new Spyro game, however, hopefully it can retain the same sort of magic that made the Re-Ignited trilogy such a success. Otherwise, hopefully the next Toys For Bob game is just as good as the remasterings they’ve done over the past few years.