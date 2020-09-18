Spider-Man Remastered Allegedly Offers No Free PS5 Upgrade

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will not be the only web-slinging action on PlayStation 5. Insomniac Games has also remastered the base Spider-Man game for PS5 with improved models, assets, animations, lighting, ray-traced reflections; near-instant loading and support for the DualSense haptic feedback in 60 frames per second.

Sony Interactive Entertainment had recently confirmed that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a cross-generation release. Those who purchase the new spin-off on PS4 will be upgraded to the PS5 version for free as long as they own the standard PS5 console with a disc drive. However, those who purchase the pricey Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition on PS5 will receive Spider-Man Remastered for free as one attractive next-generation bundle.

What Sony never clarified was what awaits players who already own the original Spider-Man on PS4. It was being naturally assumed that they would be upgraded to Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 for free since that is what other publishers have been offering. That assumption might have been wrongly placed.

While unconfirmed, it appears that Sony will not be offering any free next-generation upgrades to owners of the base Spider-Man game on PS4. The only way to gain access to Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 will be to purchase Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for $70. Again, Spider-Man: Remastered will not be free even if you own Spider-Man on PS4.

So the Spider-Man Remastered isn't free if you already own it on PS4. WTF Sony pic.twitter.com/mJO91yfm8a — Bandicoot (@crack_bandicoot) September 17, 2020

Eric Monacelli is the director of production at Marvel Games who leads Spider-Man. Provided that the above conversation actually took place, which social media believes so, this incident will be just another in a series of broken messaging from Sony.