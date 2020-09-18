Hogwarts Legacy Being Developed Without J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling, author of the best-selling Harry Potter series, had no “direct” involvement in Hogwarts Legacy at any point during development, publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment wants to make clear from hereon.

According to the official support website, which was incidentally updated earlier today, Hogwarts Legacy features a brand new story that takes place within the same wizarding world of Harry Potter but which was not penned by Rowling.

The publisher further ascertains that “Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation” of Hogwarts Legacy.

Rowling may still possibly have (or had) some limited involvement with developer Avalanche Software since Warner Bros. Interactive has not entirely scrapped her name from the game. When asked for further clarification, the publisher told Polygon that there are no further comments to share on the matter beyond what is known about Hogwarts Legacy at present.

Rowling has been in the news several times for her transphobic beliefs. Her controversial statements have left many Harry Potter fans shocked and disappointed. Having been labeled as a “trans-exclusionary radical feminist” on social media, Rowling and her involvement was being questioned ever since Hogwarts Legacy was leaked last year. The clarification, even if vague, from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment was probably necessary to ensure that there was no negativity or calls for boycott.

Hogwarts Legacy promises to be a triple-a open-world role-playing game set a century before the birth of Harry Potter and his friends. The game remains in active development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC with a tentative release window of 2021.