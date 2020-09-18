Football Manager 2020 Now Free To Own On Epic Games Store

It’s no secret that game development has bee hit hard by the pandemic, but that’s not stopping Sports Interactive from making their most recent game, Football Manager 2020, free to own on the Epic Games Store. However, the deal only lasts for the game’s first week on the store, so be quick.

Football Manager 2021 has been a casualty of the pandemic. While Sports Interactive says that it will be coming out sometime this year, there’s no confirmed date as of yet and it may not even come out this year at all.

This year’s version of the game has actually been one of the games to benefit from the coronavirus pandemic. Even though updates to the game have stopped, it has recorded record player numbers as gamers use it to simulate the various soccer club leagues that haven’t been able to play this year.

If you’re a soccer fan and have been looking for some way to simulate a season of your own, Football Manager 2020 is probably the game for you. The game got highly positive reviews when it released, and it’s free on Epic right now, so there’s never been a better time to play it. It’s also cross-platform compatible with the Steam version so yo udon’t have to worry about the game’s multiplayer component being dead.

And it is indeed far from dead; the game has over 50,000 concurrent players, so if you want to go into a multiplayer league you’ll have no shortage of opponents to choose from. The game isn’t alone in being free for a week on the store, either.

Alongside Football Manager 2020, another game called Stick It To The Man is also available for free, so if you’re not up for a sports simulator and just want a creative and madcap adventure, you can try that. Either way, again, both games are only free for a week on the Epic Store.