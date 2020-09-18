See How Dirt 5 Looks Running On Xbox Series S At 1440p

Codemasters has already shown Dirt 5 running on Xbox Series X. The developer and publisher has now offered a look at how the new installment in the racing franchise looks when running on the cheaper and lower-specced Xbox Series S.

Dirt 5 has been confirmed to be targeting up to 120 frames per second on Xbox Series X at 4K resolution with an option to switch back to 60 frames per second. Microsoft designed Xbox Series S to target 60 frames per second at 1440p in comparison to the flagship console, and which the new gameplay trailer showcases. Keep in mind that the compression code of YouTube often reduces the quality of footage. That being said, Dirt 5 still looks crisp on Xbox Series S.

Dirt 5 will be releasing for current-generation platforms before the arrival of next-generation consoles. Microsoft’s Smart Delivery will ensure that players have to purchase only a single copy to be able to play the game across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Codemasters has furthermore confirmed that Dirt 5 will be fully optimized for next-generation consoles on day one.

Dirt officially releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 16, 2020. The next-generation versions will coincide with the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (including their cheaper alternatives) this holiday season.

We recently previewed the new Playgrounds mode, basically a map creator tool to have players create custom tracks before competing against each other for the best scores. While the preview build lacked in variety, the mode itself was pretty fun and something that Codemasters can support post-release for the benefit of the racing community.