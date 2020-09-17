Playstation 5 Showcase Shows Price, Release Date, And Many, Many Games

The Playstation 5 showcase has finally come and gone, and in addition to the many, many games that were both announced and detailed further, we got to finally see the price and release date of the Playstation 5 variants, and this article will be dedicated to telling you about literally everything that appeared.

Square Enix started the showcase off with a bang with the announcement of Final Fantasy 16, the first mainline Final Fantasy game in a very long time to be set in an undoubtedly fantasy-style medieval setting. Players will be playing as a guard to the son of the Archduke, who apparently has the power of the Phoenix summon within him. Much like Final Fantasy 15, combat will be in real time, and look quite fast and flashy.

Next, we have some gameplay for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, showing off a tense sequence at one of New York City’s bridges as the new criminal group known as the Underground sets off a chain reaction of explosions as Miles attempts to minimize damage and rescue people caught in the middle. The expansion will also take place one year after the end of the main game, though there was no sign of Peter Parker. It will be a launch title on the Playstation 5.

Next, the Harry Potter RPG that was leaked several months ago finally got an announcement. Titled Harry Potter: Legacy, the game will take place in the late 1800s and place players in the role of a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, putting us in contact with a great many different spells and magical creatures, along with a sinister plot against the school.

After Harry Potter, the Playstation 5 showcase showed off a story mission for Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War, showing a mission that takes place in Turkey as players attempt to assassinate someone, leading to a tense chase on the runway as you attempt to kill your target before they can escape. We got to see at least one gadget you’ll be using too in the form of a drone armed with a bomb.

Along with that, players from September 18 to September 20 will be able to play the Alpha of the game’s multiplayer modes, so if you’re wanting to get a taste of how the game will play, you should probably do your best to find out how you can participate as well.

Resident Evil 8 also got a trailer, which gave us a bit of gameplay along with what appears to be some story. Once again Chris Redfield appears to be in a villainous role, and we also see that the village that the game takes place in may be mirroring Resident Evil 4, apparently worshiping someone named “Miranda.” The game will be releasing in 2021.

We also got another look at Arkane’s upcoming first-person shooter “Deathloop”, including some gameplay and at least two of the eight targets that you’ll be taking down over the course of the game. We also got to see more powers and more than a few cool-looking weapons that we’ll have access to. The game also got a release window, and will be coming in the second quarter of 2021.

After that came Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, which in addition to having everything you know and love available on the Playstation 5 on launch, will also allow you to play as Vergil, though no other features were shown in the trailer.

The Playstation 5 showcase also had a new trailer for Oddworld: Soulstorm, which included some new footage (along with a funny bit at the end showing how all of your fellow Oddworld inhabitants would start to nag you if you stopped moving.)

Getting into nostalgia territory, a new Five Nights At Freddy’s game, entitled “Security Breach”, has also been announced. Taking place in a new location, it appears that this time you’ll have free roam about the facility as you try and avoid the electronics, much like Sister Location in a more limited capacity.

After that, we got some apparent gameplay footage of the Demon’s Souls remake, which included absolutely beautiful environments, lighting, and graphics along with the requisite death against the boss of the tutorial section, Vanguard. We also saw a small amount of gameplay from other sections of the game and other bosses. It will be a launch title for the console.

There was also the requisite Fortnite announcement, which is old news as Epic Games has previously said the game would be coming to next-gen consoles along with making use of Unreal Engine 5.

Another interesting bit for the Playstation 5 is the addition of the Playstation Plus collection to Playstation Plus. This benefit will allow Playstation Plus owners to play games that defined the generation for free, and you can download them as soon as you set up your console.

And lastly, the Playstation 5 showcase ended (sorta) with an announcement of prices for the Playstation 5, along with a release date. The Playstation 5 and its discless version will be coming out on November 12 in major regions for $499 for the disc version, and $399 for the discless. Everywhere else will be getting both consoles on November 19.

However, Sony Santa Monica had one other surprise for the Playstation 5 showcase. While nothing was really shown of it, there was a teaser for the next God of War game, which was announced to be coming out in 2021.

Either way, it would appear that the Playstation 5 showcase definitely exceeded many peoples’ expectations for the console, and might have just secured Playstation another generation of dominance.