Fortnite Tony Stark Awakening Challenge Guide

This guide for Fortnite Tony Stark Awakening Challenges discusses in detail how you can complete the awakening challenges for Tony Stark who was introduced in Fortnite Season 4.

Fortnite Tony Stark Awakening Challenge

Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 introduced a lot of the fan-favorite Marvel superheroes to the game.

Each character has special challenges called ‘Awakening Challenges’ that you can complete to unlock some unique cosmetic or emote for that character.

Completing Tony Stark’s Awakening Challenges will award you with the Iron Man suit.

Before discussing the Tony Stark Awakening Challenges, we must discuss what the player must do to unlock the Tony Stark Skin.

Unlocking the Tony Stark Skin

Tony Stark becomes available at the end of the battle pass when you reach Tier 92 while Tony Stark’s Awakening Challenges unlock at Tier 100.

Tony Stark cannot be unlocked with the free version of the battle pass so buying the Battle pass is a must if you wish to complete his Awakening challenges and unlock the Iron Man skin.

Completing Tony Stark’s Awakening Challenges

Once you reach Tier 100 on the battle pass, you can now complete Tony’s Awakening challenges by completing the following tasks:

Reaching 88 on the speedometer in a Whiplash as Tony Stark.

Use an upgrade bench as Tony Stark.

Emote as Tony Stark in the Stark Workshop.

For the first task, all you need to do is find a Whiplash and drive it at 88 miles per hour. Whiplash is the fastest and fanciest car that was introduced in Season 3 of Fortnite.

You should land somewhere like Retail Row or Sweaty Sands. These locations usually have an open Whiplash, fewer players, and enough real estate to hit 88 mph.

For the second task, all you need to do is gather enough material to upgrade any weapon at any of the upgrade benches on the map.

All the named locations on the map have at least one upgrade bench. We have included a map which points you to some upgrade benches.

Grab a weapon, gather enough materials, and head over to any one of these benches and upgrade your weapon to complete this easy task.

For the third & final task, you need to head over to Stark Industries and emote as Tony Stark in the workshop.

The workshop is located on the West side of the building, you can get to it quickly by destroying the west wall and going inside.

Once inside, go and stand on the platform in the middle of the workshop and open the emote wheel.

Only one emote will be available, once you do that emote Tony Stark will change into the Iron Man suit.

That’s it, you have completed the Tony Stark Awakening Challenges.