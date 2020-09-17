Demon’s Souls Not Coming To PC, “Just PS5,” Clarifies Sony

Demon’s Souls, the remake, will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and will not release for either PC or any other console.

In a statement issued to Kotaku earlier today, Sony Interactive Entertainment clarified that the mention of PC and other consoles in the latest trailer was due to “human error.” Demon’s Souls will be coming to “just PS5” this holiday season and based on the statement, will remain exclusive to PS5 down the road as well.

The original gameplay trailer from earlier today contained a slide at the end that read: “Not available on other consoles for a limited time. Also available on PC.” Demon’s Souls was already rumored and speculated to be coming to PC either alongside the PS5 version or later. The aforementioned slide though suggested that the beautiful remake might also be landing on Xbox Series X as well, at least once a timed exclusivity period has ended for Sony.

The original trailer has also been re-uploaded since then without the ending slide, mentioning Demon’s Souls to be a PlayStation exclusive for PS5.

Publishers have often flaunted exclusivity tags for a time period. Demon’s Souls is owned by Sony and on that note may eventually make an appearance on PC at the very least. Sony has been open about porting more games on PC in the future. The recent Steam release of Horizon Zero Dawn holds as a clear example.

However, expecting the remake to release on the side of Xbox may be wishful thinking. Sony might as well be planning to make Demon’s Souls available for PlayStation 4 in the future.

Demon’s Souls will be officially releasing as a launch title of PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020. The game will have two graphical modes, one for enhanced visuals with ray-tracing reflections and the other for enhanced performance with higher frame-rates.