How to Get Thralls in Conan Exiles Isle of Siptah

Conan Exiles’ Isle of Siptah has brought us wonderful new content to get into. For this guide, we will be showing you How to Get Thralls in the Conan Exiles’ Isle of Siptah expansion.

Conan Exiles Isle of Siptah Thralls

Ever wondered how you can get a Thrall of your own, guarding your mighty palace as it threatens any players who dare approach your mighty fortress of solitude? Well, we have the answer for you!

Thralls are wonderful aggressive creatures that will tear apart your foes without any questions.

To get one for yourself, you are going to have to target two very specific events. You may go to either one, and you can find Thralls in both places.

The two events I’m talking about are variations of Surges.

The Normal Surge.

The Wild Surge.

You can find these Surges on the map. They’re marked by a blue icon with two lightning bolts adjacent to each other.

The Normal Surge

Normal Surges are player-executed events that can be done in two very specific spots around the map.

You can find two easily accessible temples on the map. One of the two temples can be found on the G10 tile, at the bottom left.

The second temple can be found on the I8 tile at the bottom right.

Once you’re at either of the two temples. Ener and find the altar above.

To activate the event, you are going to want to get Decaying Eldarium. Eldarium can be found by completing different dungeons. After you have 50, you will be capable of starting the event.

Craft any of the altars, and you’ll find Thralls summoning around you. Catch one and bring it home!

The Wild Surge

A Wild Surge opens up a portal in the sky with tentacles sticking out. Sound familiar? We bet it does.

The event is random and can happen throughout the map. Head to the location, and a group of Thralls will spawn around you.

Now that you have your Thrall in sight. Knock ‘em out, and take ‘em home!

Both events work just fine. You can simply head to a Wild Surge if you see one, which is a viable and easier option to find Thralls for yourself.