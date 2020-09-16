Tony Hawk Sales Reach 1 Million, Fastest In Franchise History

Activision has released a tweet saying that the Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remaster has reached one million units sold, and has done so the fastest out of any game in the franchise. Considering the remaster only came out on September 4, Tony Hawk sales have definitely been high to get to that mark.

The Tony Hawk Pro Skater games were some of the most influential titles of their time, getting many people introduced to skateboarding and popularizing the subgenre of sports games, helped along by their soundtracks and customizing. The remasters, helped along by care and the complete lack of microtransactions, also helped.

The last Tony Hawk Pro Skater game to be released was Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, released in 2015, but the reception for that game was horrific as it had been developed in the span of a few months and released unfinished in order to milk just a bit more cash out of the licensing agreement before it ran out.

Considering the Tony Hawk sales over the past two weeks, it seems that with the proper time and care put into it, there’s still a market for these sorts of games, especially considering that it was a meme for several years to ask for a new Skate game from EA. The existence of that game has been confirmed, but we still don’t have a release date for it.

That game will likely be coming to the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, and the success of the Tony Hawk remaster may even signal that a renaissance in skateboarding games is coming at some point in the future. However, we’ll have to wait and see what else comes of both games.

If you want to add to the Tony Hawk sales yourself, you can get the game on Playstation 4, Xbox One, or PC through the Epic Games Store.