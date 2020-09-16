Super Mario 3D All-Stars Allegedly Uses An Emulator On Nintendo Switch

Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be releasing in the following days for Nintendo Switch but has already been leaked online. The leak though is not the reason why many Nintendo fans have been expressing sheer disappointment.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars compiles high-definition remasters of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. According to a well-known data miner, all three classic games are using emulation plugins (via GearNuke) to run on Nintendo Switch, and the reason why Super Mario 3D All-Stars was allegedly developed in less than six months.

Nintendo has always taken a legal stance against community modders emulating decade-old Nintendo games to run on modern-day hardware. Hence, the sheer hypocrisy when knowing that Nintendo looks to have used those same emulators for Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

The following contains few details that have been unearthed through data mining of the leaked version of the compilation. The interesting bits being that Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy have been emulated using a Wii and GameCube emulator called Hagi, while Super Mario 64 has been emulated using an N64 emulator. Even more interesting is that the code contains references from the Wii U Virtual Console for other Nintendo 64 games.

Galaxy and Sunshine run under a Wii and GameCube emulator named “hagi”(?) possibly made by NERD (Nintendo of Europe division).

Mario 64 is running under an N64 emulator.

For Galaxy, they recompiled the original code to run natively on the Switch CPU, but everything else (GPU/Audio) is running in the emulator.

Shindou Pack ROM is used for Super Mario 64.

Texture, code, and text translation patches are applied on the fly (interestingly, first person camera has inverted controls vs original).

Possibly uses Vulkan API.

Sources within Nintendo are suggesting that Super Mario 3D All Stars development started in February / March of this year.

Despite the alleged emulation, pre-orders for Super Mario 3D All-Stars have made the compilation the second best-selling game of the year in the United States, just behind Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Super Mario 3D All-Stars officially releases on September 18, 2020.