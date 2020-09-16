Sci-Fi Thriller The Invincible Announced By Former Witcher & Dying Light Devs

Starward Industries, a new Polish studio founded by former developers of CD Projekt Red and Techland, will be officially making its debut with a first-person science-fiction thriller called The Invincible.

Based on the 1964 best-selling novel of the same name, The Invincible hopes to pay tribute to one of the greatest Polish science-fiction authors, Stanisław Lem, who has been a source of great inspiration for Hideo Kojima as well.

Starward Industries has been working on the single-player game in secret for at least two years now and while details are slim, the developer has teased the narrative to introduce players to “places in the universe that are not only unwelcoming to us as humans, but entirely forbidden.” You will wake up on an alien, hostile planet and set forth to find your missing crew members, while trying to survive the horrors hiding at every turn.

“The Invincible, which has been secretly in the making for some time, combines a fascinating setting, iconic story and an established non-linear gameplay to deliver a truly unforgettable experience” said CEO Marek Markuszewski, formerly a senior producer at CD Projekt Red. “The studio believes in the power of interactive storytelling, and wants to engage gamers of all skill levels in crafting their own paths in the peculiar world of a distant, malevolent planet.”

The Invincible remains in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC, and has been slated for a release somewhere in 2021. Starward Industries comprises only a dozen developers but its vast experience with triple-a games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077, Dead Island, and Dying Light allows the studio to work on The Invincible with the same ambitions.

The Invincible already has its Steam listing with a batch of eerie screenshots. You can go ahead and add the game to your wishlist and be updated to future updates.