Nintendo Switch Online Hits 26 Million Subscribers

Nintendo Switch Online has officially crossed more than 26 million paid subscribers worldwide within two years of launch.

Speaking during a corporate management briefing earlier today, president Shuntaro Furukawa stated that “membership numbers have grown alongside hardware sales at a steady pace, with spikes prompted by hit games that support online play.”

He noted that players have been “quickly adopting” the service since it was launched and going forward, Nintendo wants to “further contribute to the consumer satisfaction while enduring the long-term vitality of our platform by releasing attractive titles and enriching the Nintendo Switch Online service.”

Nintendo Switch Online was launched in September 2018 and witnessed steady growth in the following months by reaching 10 million subscribers by July 2019. The premium online service managed to more than double the number of subscribers in the past year alone, which as Furukawa pointed out can be attributed to hit releases and hardware sales. While some may say that next-generation consoles will affect the rising numbers of Nintendo Switch Online, they will not according to Furukawa.

During an earnings call earlier in the year, Furukawa told investors that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will not have any major impact on Nintendo Switch. He explained that next-generation consoles will have a different target audience and that “business trends of other companies [Sony, Microsoft]” will unlikely affect Nintendo Switch — at least for the foreseeable future.

There are also strong rumors that a new Nintendo Switch version with better hardware and output capabilities might be releasing somewhere in 2021. Suffice to say, Nintendo Switch Online will continue to see more subscribers as long as Nintendo continues meeting the needs of its consumers.