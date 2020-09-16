Nintendo Direct Mini To Take Place Tomorrow

Nintendo has just announced their next Direct Mini showcase with news from the publisher’s partners. This means there will be no first-party announcements but we’ll feast our eyes upon some sweet new titles releasing this winter.

The news comes from Nintendo Japan and a Youtube live video has already been set up for the occasion. The showcase will go live on September 17th at 7 a.m. PT. The announcement reads:

Tune in 9/17 at 7 a.m. PT for a livestreamed Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase, featuring information on upcoming Nintendo Switch titles exclusively from our publishing partners.

It’s almost impossible to go over what games Nintendo could announce during the Direct showcase tomorrow. With the next generation of consoles coming in a couple of months, it will be interesting to see if next-gen titles will be “transferable” to the hybrid console. We know for a fact that Rocket League and Overwatch is getting new content on Switch. Also, we might be able to have some gameplay footage for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Nintendo has been diligent enough to host one Direct Mini each month this summer. The previous ones focusing on titles like Just Dance 2021, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, and Shin Megami Tensei V. It’s been a long time since we had a true Nintendo Direct, for sure. The publisher focusing more on monthly mini showcases than pack one with all announcements. Maybe we’ll be lucky to get a classic Direct in the next couple of months in order to catch up on first-party releases and reveals.

Remember to set a notification through the Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase video and catch the showcase live tomorrow. We wouldn’t say no to some special announcements like Among Us and Fall Guys coming to Nintendo Switch. Also, we might get a glimpse of Genshin Impact, which releases on September 28th on PC, mobile, and Playstation 4 with a Switch release sometime in 2020.