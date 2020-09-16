Amnesia Rebirth Release Date Revealed In New Trailer

Fans of Frictional Games’s Amnesia games can look forward to being terrified all over again now that the Amnesia Rebirth release date has been revealed. In a new trailer posted online just today, a new trailer for the game revealed its release date to be October 20, just in time for Halloween.

While we don’t know much about the game, we do know the general story, about how a young woman named Tasi Trianon is trapped in the Algerian desert and comes across horrific sights that will push her to the very edge of human resilience. And from what we’ve seen in the trailer, that is quite accurate.

From what the Amnesia Rebirth release date trailer shows us, Amnesia Rebirth appears to indeed be a direct sequel to The Dark Descent, as it takes place in the same Algerian desert that Dark Descent protagonist Daniel lost his sanity in. With this game, we get to see exactly what caused it.

The trailer shows us glimpses of what appears to be a civilization on another world, with various horrific monsters and mind-bending horrors taking their toll on Tasi’s reality as she attempts to survive her ordeal.

Frictional claims that the game will be opening a whole new dimension of horror, likely as the studio takes the lessons it learned from their previous game SOMA to help improve not only the atmosphere, but the game’s story as well.

At the same time, the game will also share more than a few similarities with The Dark Descent, including fragmented memories, a shattered past, and having to survive without weapons as Tasi goes on a horrific and emotionally harrowing journey of devastation, despair, personal terror, and pain.

Once again, the Amnesia Rebirth release date is on October 20. The game will be releasing on PC and Playstation 4, and you can watch the actual trailer by following this link.