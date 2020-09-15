Xbox Series X & S Pre-Order Retailers & Timings Confirmed For UK

Microsoft has officially announced which retailers will be taking pre-orders for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, as well as at what time, in the United Kingdom.

Those waiting anxiously to secure an early purchase as soon as possible will have to be ready at around 8:00 a.m. BST on Tuesday, September 22. That is the official time when pre-orders for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will go live in the United Kingdom, as confirmed by Microsoft earlier today.

Furthermore, following are the participating retailers that have partnered with Microsoft for its next-generation launch this holiday season. Take note that the list only mentions the more prominent or major retailers, and more retailers might possibly be added down the road as well.

From where to pre-order Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S:

Amazon

AO.com

Argos

Currys PC World

GAME

John Lewis & Partners

Microsoft Store

Smyths Toys

Very.co.uk

Remember that Microsoft has updated Xbox All Access. The payment model though which Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles can be purchased for monthly installments, but without any upfront cost, is fully supported in the United Kingdom. However, not every retailer will be offering support for Xbox All Access. Microsoft has confirmed that only GAME and Smyths Toys will be the official retailers to provide monthly-based purchases.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have been priced at $500 (£429) and $300 (£249) respectively. There has been no word on how much stock will be available in the United Kingdom for the holiday launch. Hence, pre-ordering ensures that you do not have to wait for the next wave of restocks, which will probably happen given the high demand for next-generation consoles at every launch.

Those interested in pitting Xbox Series X against Xbox Series S either in terms of hardware or features can go through the following comparison. The former is the standard or flagship console with all of the bells and whistles. The latter is an all-digital cheaper alternative. Both consoles have been designed for different audiences. It reasons that purchasers should know beforehand which of the two suits their needs best.