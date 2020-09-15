In this Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Alien Plushie Locations guide, we’ll give you all 19 locations where you can find alien plushies tucked away in the darkest of corners.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Alien Plushie Locations

Below, you’ll find all the alien plushie locations to help you get “The Truth Is In Here” PS4 Trophy, and the Roswell Alien bonus skater.

Warehouse

When you begin, look for a quarter pipe on your left. Use it to get to the higher deck.

Next, make your way up the second quarter pipe and you’ll find the alien plushie in the corner towards the right.

School

When you begin, keep heading right till you reach a path at the end of the grassy patch.

Look for the corner in between the two buildings, you’ll find the alien plushie there.

Mall

For this, you’ll have to smash through the glass in the car park and then head downstairs from the staircase on the left.

Once you’re in the basement, take a U-turn to the right and the alien plushie will be in front of you by the elevator.

Skate Park

Use the quarter pipe behind you to get up to a higher ledge. Head through the door on the left.

Now, you need to get to the top of the room you’re currently in.

To do so wallride and wallie till you make it up top. You’ll find the alien plushie in the right corner.

Downtown

Use the walkway and make your way up the roof. Head into the pool.

The alien plushie is resting on a small ledge at the top-right corner of the pool.

Downhill Jam

Oh, this one is easy! The alien plushie you’re looking for is right behind you, to the right.

In a corner, of course.

Burnside

Look for a white quarter pipe to the left of the bridge supports. The plushie is on top of that quarter pipe.

Streets

You’ll find the alien plushie on the diner roof behind the sign.

To make it up there, roll down the ramp, and then down the balconies before turning right.

Roswell

There is a room with a pool to the left. Make your way up the pool and you’ll see the alien plushie in the right corner, by the door.

Hangar

A secret area will open when you grind the helicopter.

When you head out, you can grab the alien plushie from the left corner.

School II

Head towards the right, and then left to reach the library. Jump over the wall towards the left of the library.

Next, make it to the top of the awning using a ramp.

Move back towards the library on the awning. You’ll find the alien plushie in the right corner.

Marseille

There is a wooden pole on the right. knocking it will unlock a secret area.

Once you’re inside the secret area, look for the alien plushie in the corner beneath the slope.

NY City

There is a bank building on your right.

There is a quarter pipe in its courtyard, and behind that quarter pipe is the alien plushie.

Venice Beach

A little further to the left you’ll find a wooden quarter pipe. Once you are up top, you’ll see a wooden path going along the beach.

When you head up this pathway, you’ll find the alien plushie in the corner.

Skatestreet

Look for two quarter pipes to the right of the Rail secret area. Quarter pipe on the right side will help you get up on a thin wall.

Grind the wall and ollie out to make it to the top of the wall. The alien plushie will be behind you.

Philadelphia

Keep towards the right in the skatepark area, and go behind the right side of the halfpipe. You’ll find the alien plushie under the stairs.

Bullring

You need to get up to the stands using any ramp. Circle around and you’ll see the alien plushie lying with the outside ledge.

Chopper Drop

Move towards the left of the half-pipe and go up till you reach the top of the low part of the halfpipe. The alien plushie will be in front of you.

Skate Heaven

There is a blue rail between the two buildings and grinding it will activate a secret area in the form of a volcano.

Jump inside to find a half pipe. There’ll be a quarter pipe to the left and behind that is the last alien plushie