Sony Will Be “Very Aggressive” With PS5 Launch, Says Take-Two CEO

Sony Interactive Entertainment will be using its dominating current-generation position in certain regional markets to aggressively push PlayStation 5 this holiday season. That being said, Microsoft has been trying the same by using its own advantages to ensure that Xbox Series X meets PS5 head-on.

Speaking with Protocol in a recent interview, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick pointed out that “Sony had a preferred position last time [PS4] around” but Microsoft is “working very, very hard” to avoid history repeating itself. He noted that despite efforts, trying to trump PS5 in Sony-dominated regions like Asia “will be a challenge” for Microsoft.

“I think you’re going to see that [Sony] will be very aggressive on the content side and on the marketing side,” added Zelnick. “They are going to focus, as they always do, on aiming at an advantage on the content side.”

Microsoft on the other hand has Xbox Game Studios to rely on with the looming possibility of more acquisitions. “There’s a lot of stuff that they own and control,” said Zelnick. “Perhaps they’ll do more of that. They have a great balance sheet.”

In the end though, Zelnick believes that both Sony and Microsoft will do “very well” in the upcoming next generation. Both console manufacturers have different approaches and perspectives to the worldwide markets, but one should not count out Microsoft for not opting for aggression like Sony as well. PS5 and Xbox Series X will find their intended audiences regardless.

Microsoft was the first to draw blood by announcing Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to be priced at $500 and $300 respectively. Sony remains to do so for PS5 and the PS5 digital edition. However, a recent report states that Microsoft might have caught Sony off guard since PlayStation 5 was originally priced higher. Hence, Sony will be slashing down prices, at least to match the Xbox Series X flagship. The all-digital PS5 will still be priced higher than Xbox Series S since the console houses the same hardware as the standard PlayStation 5.