Saints Row 5 Leak Given By 4Chan Insider, Announcement Coming Wednesday?

A recent leak on 4Chan has apparently given fans of the Saint’s Row games hope that we’ll actually be seeing a game for it in the early parts of the next generation. The Saint’s Row 5 leak hasn’t been confirmed, but some are hoping that we’ll be seeing it on Wednesday.

Saint’s Row hasn’t had a game come out for it since Saints Row 4: Gat Out Of Hell released in 2015, and before then Saints Row 4 coming out in 2013. A remastered version of Saints Row: the Third got released in May of this year, and last year it was confirmed that a new Saints Row game was in development.

From what the leak says, it will be a true sequel to Saint’s Row 3, taking place entirely on Earth with no superpowers, no aliens, or any of the more outlandish aspects of the series that came after 3. The game will apparently include a new cast of characters, and will also be a mixture in atmospheres between Saint’s Row 1, 2, and 3.

The game will be returning to Stilwater, the city where Saints Row 1 and 2 took place, though it will have been changed around and modernized with new islands and areas to visit. It will also have a player creator and clothes for you to wear, along with a heavily expanded multiplayer.

For instance, rather than being stuck with just one player in co-op, Saint’s Row 5 will supposedly be able to support up to 32 people with various deathmatch-style game maps, which has also been supposedly confirmed.

Considering that leaks can often be inaccurate, you might want to take any news about this Saints Row 5 leak with a grain of salt until we can actually get an official announcement. While one may be coming Wednesday in the Playstation showcase, we don’t know for sure, so we’ll be waiting for official word from Volition.