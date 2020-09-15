NBA 2K21 Shot Stick Patch Lets Players Use Old Variant Instead Of New

Some players are having difficulty getting used to the NBA 2K21 shot stick, which helps control how players can make shots and free throws. Apparently, the problem is so bad that 2K Sports has implemented a patch into the game that gives players the option to choose either the new version or old version.

That’s not the only thing that’s been added in the patch however, as various other technical fixes have also come around. Alongside the shot stick adjustments, the game has also fixed several hangs that could happen when entering or leaving an area. Player Andrew Wiggins has also had his appearance adjusted for his facial hair.

Other adjustments to gameplay include more adjustments to the shot stick, making Ante Up more skill-based, disabling the double team indicator to reduce UI clutter, fixed some ball physics bugs, and toned down the effectiveness of the Lead To Basket pass feature to prevent exploits.

Really, various other NBA 2K21 shot stick adjustments have been made all across the patch notes for the update, all intended to help players be able to use it better. From standing dunk reliability, to Moving Park dribble moves, and more, even if you move on with the new Shot Stick option, you’ll apparently see a much better experience.

Also included in the patch are various adjustments to the MyCareer, MyTeam, and MyLeague modes. Various issues with hangs, bugs, player progression, and more have all been fixed, ensuring a smoother experience in the game mode.

If you want to see all of the adjustments that 2K Sports made in the NBA 2K21 Shot Stick patch, you can follow this link to read all of the patch notes for yourself. After that, you can also download the update and make your choice on which version you want to play the game with going forward.