Fortnite’s Battle Pass has brought forward another interesting villain into its roster. X-Men’s very own Mystique has been introduced with a cool twist for Fortnite players to unlock in the fourth of Season of Fortnite Chapter 2. In this Fortnite Mystique Awakening Challenges Guide, we’ll be showing you how to complete the four given challenges and boost Mystique!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Mystique Awakening Challenges

The challenges are fairly simple, however there are a few pre-requisites you are going to have to make sure you have completed prior to unlocking the Mystique skin.

How to Unlock

If you have bought the Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks, you will be able to unlock the skin once you hit Tier 80.

The skin can then be given a cool new feature, allowing you to shapeshift into the skin of your enemy; should you choose to emote after eliminating them.

Mystique’s Awakening Challenges

You will have to complete a total of three easy challenges in order to boost Mystique’s skin.

Use a phone booth as Mystique.

Deal damage using pistols of different rarities.

Perform an emote after eliminating someone.

Phone Booth Challenge

The first challenge requires you to use a Phone Booth while having the Mystique skin on. You can find Phone Booths scattered across the map.

Your best bet is heading to Doom’s Domain and interacting with a booth there. While you’re here, you can also pay a visit to the statue for one of the Doom’s Awakening Challenges.

Pistol Challenge

Start lootin’! Try to find chests and scour buildings to find pistols of different rarities. You might not luck out immediately, so this challenge might take a bit of time.

Emote Challenge

Well, a bit salty but whatever, it’s a challenge. Simply find an enemy and out-skill them.

Immediately after said out-skilling happens, go ahead and perform a cheeky little emote to indicate that you have indeed gotten the better of your enemy, and gotten yourself an emote in the process.

You will now have upgraded your Mystique skin, but at what cost?

Shapeshifting Time!

Rather simple now really. You will have successfully boosted your Mystique skin, and can take on the shape of any enemy you kill from here on out! Probably our most favorite skin in the game so far!