As Expected, Many Players and Fans Aren’t Happy With FIFA 21 Ratings

FIFA 21 isn’t getting the praise when it comes to ratings. As expected, players have much to say about the new Player Ratings. Electronic Arts has underrated so many great players since last year and the FIFA fanbase wasn’t late to notice too. Football players too showed their discontent with the new ratings, with a couple of them being the first to call out the publisher for their upcoming game.

Right now, there are more than 10 football players that see their rating being “butchered” in FIFA 21. The most extreme case is that of Christian Pulisic who, despite his excellent season with Chelsea FC, got a rating of 81. Even more, his player card is a common one. Of course, FIFA gamers are complaining openly about the matter, discussing how this is way less than he deserves.

Christian Pulisic has 70 shooting on FIFA 21. For reference, that’s less than or the same as Milner, Henderson, Højbjerg, Alaba, Fernandinho and Lingard. He scored 11 goals last season. The same as the other names could manage combined.

Christian Pulisic has 70 shooting on FIFA 21. For reference, that’s less than or the same as Milner, Henderson, Højbjerg, Alaba, Fernandinho and Lingard. He scored 11 goals last season. The same as the other names could manage combined. pic.twitter.com/voUQ57wvyJ — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) September 11, 2020

Gamers are not the only ones that are mad. A few football players have also publicly complained about their ratings in FIFA 21. For football players, seeing their player score at the end of the year is some sort of cool “reward” for their efforts in the year. After this, we bet they’ll be waiting for it less and less. More specifically, Romelu Lukaku and Aymeric Laporte posted their opinion about their FIFA 21 player ratings on Twitter:

Waiting for my Finding out I have

new FIFA rating 63 pace 🥴 pic.twitter.com/XyA8OgyF3g — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) September 10, 2020

Let’s be honest fifa just mess with the ratings so we players start complaining about the game and give them more publicity… i ain’t with this sh*t. I know what i do 🤷🏿‍♂️ — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) September 11, 2020

As a desperate move for a change, gamers have created online petitions asking EA Sports to change the FIFA 21 player ratings. It will be interesting to see if the campaign will catch the eye of the publisher and whether or not we’ll see change.

FIFA 21 releases on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 6th. Next-generation editions of the game will launch later this year, after the release of Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X.