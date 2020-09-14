How to Unlock Jack Black in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

In this Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Jack Black guide, we will walk you through all the steps and challenges you need to complete in order to unlock Jack Black as a playable skater in this remaster of the fan-favorite Tony Hawk series.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Jack Black

In Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Officer Dick is back from the original game as renowned actor Jack Black who has been in many famous movies like Gulliver’s Travel, Kung Fu Panda, Nacho Libre, and several others.

Since Officer Dick is a secret character, he will require some skill and grind (pun not intended) to be unlocked.

This guide will briefly explain all the steps and challenges you need to complete in order to unlock Officer Dick.

How to Unlock Jack Black

Players will need to get the ‘Rags to Riches’ achievement to unlock Officer Dick aka Jack Black.

In order to get this achievement, players need to complete 24 Create-a-Skater Challenges.

Creating a custom skater is necessary for this challenge since using any of the famous skaters will not count.

Create-a-Skater Challenges

First of all, you need to create a custom skater, after that go to the Skater challenges submenu and select Create-a-Skater.

The following are the challenges that you need to complete to get the ‘Rags to Riches’ achievement:

Up on the Roof

Challenge: Land a 20,000-point combo off School II’s Drop Out roof Gap, using at least 1 grind trick.

Reward: King Crab board, 100EXP, and 50$.

Siiiiiiick

Challenge: Land a combo greater than the “Sick” Score on 5 classic Parks. Game modes must be disabled.

Reward: Fresh Meat board, 500EXP, and 200$.

Sicknasty

Challenge: Land a combo greater than the “Sick” Score on ALL classic goal parks. Game modes must be disabled.

Reward: Satan King board, 1000EXP, and 500$.

Seasick

Challenge: Land a combo greater than the “Sick” on any classic goal park. Game modes must be disabled.

Reward: CAS special trick slot, 100 EXP, and 50$.

Salt Flats

Challenge: Land a 15+ move combo using only Non-special flip tricks and Flatlands. Game modes must be disabled

Reward: Blue Jay Riot board, 200EXP, and 100$.

3 Moves Down

Challenge: Land an only 3-Move combo worth 20,000+ points with no specials. Game modes must be disabled.

Reward: Goat of a Thousand Young board, 100EXP, and 50$.

4, But never Fourth

Challenge: Earn a Gold medal score on any 4 competition parks. Game modes must be disabled.

Reward: Harsh Truth board, 100EXP, and 50$.

5 and Away

Challenge: Land a 5+ move combo with at least 1 revert, Using no grinds, specials or flatlands. Game modes must be disabled.

Reward: Firewalker Board,100EXP, and 50$.

8 Channel TV

Challenge: Land a 40,000-point combo using only 8 non-special tricks. Game modes must be disabled.

Reward: CAS special trick slot, 50EXP, and 200$.

Be Special

Challenge: Land a 25+ move combo with no Grind Tricks and at least 1 Special. Game Mods must be disabled.

Reward: CAS special trick slot, 1000 EXP, and $500

Beach Party

Challenge: Land a 35,000-point combo off Venice Beach’s All the Way Gap, using at least 1 Grind Trick.

Reward: Kid Mecha board, 100 EXP, and $50

Downtown Dirty

Challenge: Land a 30,000-point combo off Downtown’s Dirty Rail Gap, using at least 1 Lip Trick.

Reward: Hy-Cyber board, 100 EXP, and $50

Gaps, Gaps, Gaps

Challenge: Land any Gap on all available Classic Parks.

Reward: Bayou board, 200 EXP, and $100

Go For The Gold

Challenge: Earn a Gold medal on any competition park. Game Mods must be disabled.

Reward: CAS special trick slot, 100 EXP, and $20

Goldenrod

Challenge: Earn a Gold Medal in every competition Park. Game Mods must be disabled.

Reward: Tentacle Void board, 500 EXP, and $200

Grey Was Here

Challenge: Land a 50,000-point combo off Roswell’s Grey Grind Gap using at least 1 Manual and a Lip Trick.

Reward: Tyrantor board, 100 EXP, and $50.

Grindy Grabby

Challenge: Land a 30,000-point combo with a Grab Trick, a Grind Trick, and no Manuals or Reverts. Game Mods must be disabled.

Reward: Easter Island board, 200 EXP, and $100

Halfpipe Dream

Challenge: Land a 20,000-point combo with a Grab and Lip trick, and no Specials. Game Mods must be disabled.

Reward: Lucha Bear board, 200 EXP, and $100.

High Flier

Challenge: Land a 15,000-point combo off Hangar’s Flying High Gap.

Reward: Typhon Sphinx, 100 EXP and $50

How Stimulating

Challenge: Land a 45,000-point combo off Philly’s Manual Stimulation Gap, using at least 2 Reverts.

Reward: Xortexx board, 100 EXP, and $50

Lips ‘n Stuff

Challenge: Land a 10,000-point combo with only a non-Special Lip Trick and a Revert. Game Mods must be disabled.

Reward: CAS special trick slot, 100 EXP, and $50

Mallway Space

Challenge: Land a 25,000-point combo off Mall’s for the Atrium Gap, using at least 1 Grab Trick.

Reward: Auric Spear board, 100 EXP, and $50

Poolside Burn

Challenge: Land a 40,000-point combo off Burnside’s Over Da Pool Gap, using at least 1 Grab Trick.

Reward: Geisha board, 100 EXP, and $50

Re-Revert

Challenge: Land a 15,000-point combo with at least 2 Reverts, a Grab trick, and no Grinds or Special. Game Mods must be disabled.

Reward: Necromancer board, 100 EXP, and $50

After you complete & claim these challenges, you will get the ‘Rags to Riches’ achievement which will unlock Officer Dick in your Skater Menu.

Getting this achievement also grants you the following rewards: