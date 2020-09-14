Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Beginners Tips

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is the remade package of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 for the PlayStation 4 which were originally released on PS1. In this Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 guide, we have for you different tips to help you get on track.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Tips

Complete the Tutorial

Make sure you complete the tutorial when you first start the game as it will help you get back into the swing of things.

If you have never played a Tony Hawk game before, then the tutorial will you introduce to the basics of the controls and movements of the game. The tutorial covers all the essentials, from basic movement to performing tricks.

It also covers some additional moves which you can later on use.

Game Mods

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 has native Game Mods that allow you to change how the game operates.

They can be accessed from the options menu and includes different settings which you can tweak around according to your preference.

There is a legacy setting which allows you to set Classic control schemes from Pro Skater 1 or Pro Skater 2.

There are also several assists which you can turn on or off according to your needs. By diving into your options menu, you can turn on the following mods:

Perfect rail balance: Lets you grind without having to constantly adjust left and right.

Perfect manual balance: Lets you stand on your front and back wheels without having to adjust up and down.

Perfect lip balance: allows you to hold lip tricks without having to adjust up and down.

Always special: Gives you the option to perform special moves whenever, without having to build up the meter.

No bails: Allows you to do tricks without the fear of falling.

Use Reverts and Manuals

To get high scores and multipliers, take help of reverts and manuals as they will help you achieve it. Manuals are a trick you perform to extend the combo as you land from a flip or grab trick.

Make sure to use manuals to string together long combos across large stretches of skate parks.

Reverts on the other hands, help to continue combos as you land from a ramp.

The best way to rack up a big combo from a ramp was to pack in as many flip tricks, grabs, and spins into one trick.

Switch up Grinds and Manuals

To extend your combos, grinds and manuals are a great option. The longer you can hold them, the more points you will be awarded.

Extend their usefulness more by switching up the trick while performing it, which adds another trick to your combo length.

Keep forward while landing

When you are landing from a ramp, make sure to keep your board aimed forward when landing to minimize the chance of falling over and failing the trick.

The same applies on flat ground. If your wheels aren’t facing the right way, you’re going to bail, which could cost you a ton of points.

Know your Multipliers

In Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2, multipliers are a huge factor in determining what your score will be. The more tricks you can manage to link together, the better the multiplier will become once you land your combo.

For every trick you pull off while in the air, an additional multiplier is added to your current streak.

Rotating your move will also add 0.5 onto your Multiplier. So, if you land a 720-degree trick, it will get you a much better score than simply performing it without spinning.

Focus on Easy challenges

Each level in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 has several challenges. Some of them are quite straightforward while others will be a challenge to do. Try to start off from the easy challenges if you want to progress through the game faster.