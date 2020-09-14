Gearbox Software Working On Multiple FPS Titles

Gearbox Software is apparently ready to broaden their video game library with multiple first-person shooter titles. According to recent listings, the studio is recruiting talent for new FPS games that will most most likely take advantage of Sparks, their Online Game platform. This raises suspicion. What is Gearbox Software working on?

There are more than 30 openings at Gearbox Software right now with positions ranging from programmers to designers to producers. Scrolling through listings is usually the best way to get some intel on studio projects and this one is not an exception. The Borderlands developers are working on multiple FPS titles and are looking for people to help on that quest.

One specific listing on BambooHR, which is about a Level Designer position, confirms that Gearbox is working on first-person shooters right now. Here’s the description:

Gearbox Software is looking for a passionate senior level designer to join us in crafting upcoming first-person shooters. This role involves working with the Lead Level Designer and Creative Director to pitch, build, polish, and ship levels using Unreal Engine 4.

Apart from that, the listing makes word of “large scale environments”, “co-op” and ” online multiplayer”. All those keywords could mean Borderlands 3 and its upcoming DLC. However, it cannot be the only one. This makes us think that there could be a new Brothers in Arms or a Duke Nukem on the way. Well, not Duke Nukem that much but we’ll take what we can get.

GearBox states in multiple listings that they’re working on “next-generation projects” which means that we’ll be seeing some announcements coming in the months after the release of Xbox Series X and Playstation 5. As for the titles, we can’t know for sure. There’s a clear focus on narrative and high-action combat but that’s as far as we can get for now. For an official announcement, we’ll have to wait some more.