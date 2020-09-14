Borderlands 3 Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck Legendary Weapons Guide

The new ‘Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck’ DLC brings a whole new batch of legendary items to Borderlands 3. We have prepared this Borderlands 3 Psycho Krieg Legendary Weapons to help you out.

Borderlands 3 Psycho Krieg Legendary Weapons

If you’re looking to find out the stats and abilities of all the new legendary items in the Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck DLC, look no further than this guide where we’ve prepared a list of just that.

Legendary Weapons

Loveable Rogue

Damage: 8220

Accuracy: 73%

Handling: 61%

Reload Time: 2.8s

Fire Rate: 2.89/s

Magazine Size: 22

This Torgue Assault Rifle has a slow fire rate but compensates for it with its high damage output. This makes it work more like a scout rifle. The Gyrojets of the Loveable Rogue have a chance to spawn a homing missile.

Convergence

Damage: 3559×4

Accuracy: 65%

Handling: 68%

Reload Time: 4.1s

Fire Rate: 2.36/s

Magazine Size: 10

The reason this Hyperion Shotgun is called ‘Convergence’ is because the incendiary pellets fired from it all converge on the target at once.

Septimator Prime

Damage: 15992

Accuracy: 86%

Handling: 38%

Reload Time: 4.3s

Fire Rate: 6.75/s

Magazine Size: 25

This Vladof Sniper Rifle has an Undermount attached to it which can either be a Rocket Launcher or Shotgun.

This makes the weapon very versatile as you can use it as a Sniper for long-range fights, and as a shotgun for close-up encounters.

An interesting mechanic of this weapon is that it has a small chance to spawn 1-6 fireballs when you hit a target.

These fireballs will then follow the other hostiles nearby and deal damage to them.

This weapon can be obtained from Evil Mordecai.

Blind Sage

Damage: 6199×18

Accuracy: 57%

Handling: 48%

Reload Time: 2.0s

Fire Rate: 1.26/s

Magazine Size: 6

The Blind Sage is a Maliwan Shotgun, so it allows you to switch between two different elements. It’s one of those weapons that you have to hold down to charge before shooting.

When you damage an enemy with this weapon, they’ll get an Echo debuff applied to them. If you then kill this enemy, a projectile will be shot out which will deal damage to another enemy nearby.

P.A.T. Mk. III

Damage: 9355

Accuracy: 69%

Handling: 58%

Reload Time: 1.6s

Fire Rate: 6.47s

Magazine Size: 22

When you throw this Tediore SMG, it actually spawns with a full magazine; meaning you won’t have to reload it after throwing.

Prompt Critical

Damage: 17889×4

Accuracy: 62%

Handling: 56%

Reload Time: 2.0s

Fire Rate: 2.43/s

Magazine Size: 5

When you switch over to the sticky mode on this Torgue Pistol and start sticking gyrojets on the enemy, the potential radius and damage output of the explosion will keep getting bigger as you stick more gyrojets

This weapon can be obtained from Evil Lilith.

Broosin Rebound

Damage: 11045

Accuracy: 62%

Handling: 59%

Repair Time: -4.3s

Fire Rate: 8.89/s

Shots to Break-99

While an Action Skill is active, this weapon deals 75% more Weapon Damage to Badass, Named and Boss enemies.

Major Kong

Damage: 116614

Accuracy: 48%

Handling: 72%

Repair Time: -6.0s

Fire Rate: 1.26/s

Magazine Size: -24

The longer you charge this COV Rocket Launcher, the more damage it will deal, but at the cost of more ammo usage.

This weapon can be obtained from the final boss of the Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck DLC, the Psychoreaver.

Blood-Starved Beast

Damage: 4550×2

Accuracy: 78%

Handling: 69%

Reload Time: 2.1s

Fire Rate: 11.58/s

Magazine Size: 27

This Dahl SMG deals splash damage to the target and has the highest fire rate of all the weapons on this list.

It can be obtained from Evil Lilith, but it’s a very rare drop.

Legendary Shields

Marksman Plus Ultra

Capacity: 15167

Recharge Delay: 23

Recharge Rate: 6110

This shield has a 25% chance to absorb bullets as ammo and increase action skill cooldown rate by 30% for several seconds.

While Full, shots drain 30% shields for +20% Weapon Damage.

When the shield is damage, it has a 15% chance to drop a Power Charge that increases weapon damage by 10%.

Faulty Star

Capacity: 26921

Recharge Delay: 5.7

Recharge Rate: 2874

This shield gives you +15% Recharge Rate and +40% Capacity at the cost of –10% Max Health.

When you get damaged, there’s a chance for this shield to trigger a nova around the enemy that attacked you.

Legendary Class Mods

Ranger Perogrine – FL4K Class Mod

Whenever FL4K’s Rakk hits an enemy, they drop a grenade. This effect has a short cooldown.

Shining Muse – Amara Class Mod

Whenever Amara damages an enemy with a melee attack, she projects melee damage outwards of her attuned element towards another nearby enemy.

Hustler – Zane Class Mod

Damaging an enemy with a non-critical hit grants Zane a stacking +25% increased Critical Hit Damage and a +5% chance for non-critical hits to score a critical hit which consumes all stacks.

Ruinous Flare – Moze Class Mod

Gain up to +100% damage while Iron Bear is active, decreasing as Iron Bear spends fuel.