Can Sony Announce Bloodborne 2 at PlayStation 5 Showcase?

Sony Interactive Entertainment is hosting a Playstation 5 Showcase on Wednesday. During the show, we will most possibly find out more about the release date and price for PS5 along with more next-gen title announcements. This makes all souls fans wonder. Will there be a Bloodborne 2 announcement during the Playstation 5 showcase? Let’s explore the possibility.

During the official PS5 announcement, Sony announced the remake of Demon’s Souls from Japan Studio and Bluepoint Games. This puts From Software back into the spotlight even without them having the first word on the title. Apart from that, we know that the studio is working on Elden Ring. Elden Ring is a brand new RPG title, possibly the next big franchise for them. However, there’s still not Bloodborne 2 in the picture even with Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X releasing in a few months.

What’s interesting is the fact that Bloodborne was a huge console seller for Playstation 4 and it wouldn’t surprise us if From Software is already up to a sequel. Even so, we’re talking about one of the most secretive studios in the industry. There’s not a single indication that the team is working on Bloodborne 2 on Playstation 5 and, if not for the original announcement, we would know nothing about Elden Ring as well.

This pretty much sets the picture of “anything can happen”. In all honesty, Elden Ring looks like such an ambitious project that we’d let From Software get away with no Bloodborne announcement for now. It’s been so long since the original announcement. As a result, it’s high time we find out more about the release date and platforms for Elden Ring. If we could bet on it, we’d say that the studio has to first go over the information on that title before making an announcement for Bloodborne 2 on Playstation 5. Sad as it is, it’s almost unlikely for FromSoftware to make a Bloodborne announcement on Wednesday.

Make sure to catch the Playstation 5 Showcase live on Wednesday September 16th where we’ll most likely get to know about the release date and price of the next-gen Sony console.