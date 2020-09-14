Baldur’s Gate 3 Rated By ESRB, Google Stadia Launch Confirmed

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be the third game in history to release in early access for Google Stadia, at least according to developer Larian Studios. While the game has been confirmed for an early access release through Steam on PC in the coming weeks, concerns around the Google Stadia release remain in the air due to obvious reasons. Thankfully though, it does appear that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be sticking to the said release schedule.

Earlier today, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) officially rated Baldur’s Gate 3 for both PC and Google Stadia. Games are most often rated by boards like ESRB close to their release windows, meaning that Google Stadia players should be enjoying the early access period alongside PC later this month.

The cloud-powered streaming service has normally been given focus by developers once the main platforms have been done. Hence, as a rare occurrence and one which should be normalized, Baldur’s Gate 3 will be treating both PC and Google Stadia the same.

The game releases in early access on September 30 provided that there are no more unforeseen delays. Note that early access was originally slated to go live last month but was then pushed to the end of September or worse, somewhere in October. The developer though seems confident right now for the September release window.

Larian Studios has already confirmed that the early access period will allow players to play only the first act of the game. As an incentive for players to pursue multiple playthroughs during early access, Baldur’s Gate 3 will feature several main characters for players to try out, each boasting their own unique stories and impact on the main narrative.

The first act of Baldur’s Gate 3 will take place in Avernus, the first of the nine hells. This is where players will familiarize themselves with how hell works and how actions taken below will have repercussions when they get back to the surface. Avernus will often throw players into moral dilemmas and as an example, players will be making pacts with the devil himself.