Star Wars Squadrons Release Date Confirmed As Game Goes Gold

Ian S. Frazier of Motive Studios has announced on Twitter that the Star Wars Squadrons release is confirmed, as the game has gone gold. This means that all development on the game is finished and it will now be getting ready to be printed onto discs and distributed to stores.

Star Wars Squadrons was announced several months ago during the Summer of Gaming and got a trailer more recently at the Gamescom opening night. The game focuses on squadrons of starfighter pilots from both the burgeoning New Republic and the crumbling Galactic Empire as the war for the galaxy continues after the Battle of Endor.

Players will be able to fly five different classes of starfighter in a variety of modes, including singleplayer. Players will also be able to customize their fighters with paint jobs and parts to change their appearance both outside and in the cockpit, along with increasing their performance.

The Star Wars Squadrons release is also likely going to be helped by the announcement that the game will not have any microtransactions, and all of the starship parts and customization options that you pick will able to be earned in-game, without the use of any real-world money on your part.

If Motive has done its work and made the game good, EA could have a second Star Wars smash hit on its hands after the success of Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. That game, the first actual story-driven Star Wars game that wasn’t a mobile title or primarily multiplayer-focused, has already been greenlit for a sequel, and hopefully Squadrons can exhibit just as much success.

Since there hasn’t been a good Star Wars flight simulator since the X-wing games that came out on the PC back in the 90s, or one primarily focused on flying since the Starfighter games, the Star Wars Squadrons release could help to fill a niche that Star Wars games have been missing for a long time. The game will be releasing on October 3 for the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC.